Politics
Chinese women’s group video challenges idea of real man’s government
For years, Chinese state media have celebrated International Women’s Day with effusive praise for the country’s women, thanking them for their contribution and sacrifices to their families, society, and the nation.
But this year, a video asking sharp questions about deep-rooted gender biases came out of the usual compliments – taking Chinese social media by storm.
The video was a collaboration between Chinese skincare brand Proya and the China Women’s Daily, the official publication of the state-run All China Women’s Association, to mark International Women’s Day on Monday. .
What’s in the video?
The video begins with the presenter speaking into the camera and asking a question that is repeated throughout the clip: “Under what circumstances do you judge something by gender?”
“Seeing a traffic accident, we say, ‘Oh, a female driver’. We say, “You really have a nerve, you’re not like a girl at all.” We say, “You are so calm, you are not manly,” “she said.
The video highlights a range of gender norms and prejudices against women, ranging from bad at math to the expectation of ‘getting married well’ and focusing on family life.
“We ask women, ‘How do you balance your family and your career? “But you never ask the same question of men,” says the presenter. “We ask,“ What does it mean to be an independent woman? ”But no one ever discusses what it means to be an independent man. ”
The video also challenges gender norms and the roles Chinese men should fulfill. For example, the presenter asks why “a real man” isn’t supposed to cry, like color pink or learning ballet.
“Why don’t men have the right to be fragile? Why is it derogatory, not complimentary, to say ‘you are like a woman’ to a man? thoughtful, family, or purely for women? Is it true that only men can be independent, courageous, strong and career-oriented? ”a group of voices – of women and men – asks near the end of the clip.
In contrast – and in keeping with tradition – other state media marked International Women’s Day by praising Chinese women for their contributions to society.
People’s Daily, the official spokesperson for the ruling Communist Party, on Tuesday called on the public to pay tribute to “His strength.”
Make young Chinese more “manly”?
The campaign is a response to a suggestion by a delegate to China’s top political advisory body that the country needs to prevent the “feminization” of adolescents, who he said have become “weak, shy and unhealthy. self-esteem ”.
The Education Ministry’s call to action is not the first official effort to tackle what state media has called the “masculinity crisis” among young Chinese men.
Under Xi, the Chinese nationalist leader, the government has turned against male celebrities, from movie stars to boyband members, deemed too effeminate. In 2019, major Chinese video streaming platforms began censoring the earrings of male actors, blurring their earlobes.
But in the eyes of the Chinese authorities, the lack of “masculinity” is not only a matter of taste, but a great risk for the country.
In 2018, the state-run Xinhua News Agency published a widely quoted comment that read, “Whether a country accepts or rejects (effeminate men) is … a serious matter that affects the future of the nation.”
Focusing its anger on hugely popular male idols, the article criticized the “sickly aesthetic” that had propelled “gender ambiguous, heavily made-up, tall and delicate” young men to stardom on television and online.
“The phenomenon of ‘sissy men’ has provoked a public reaction because the impact of such a sick culture on young people cannot be underestimated,” he said. “When critics say ‘young sissies are turning into a sissy of the nation’ they can come across as somewhat facetious,” he added. “(But) nurturing a new generation that could rejuvenate the nation requires the resistance of an erosive unhealthy culture.”
In response, a growing number of so-called “masculinity programs” aimed at instilling traditional gender roles in boys and young men through outdoor sports and classroom training have become popular in recent years. In 2018, one of those clubs in Beijing drew attention – and some criticism – for running his shirtless students in the dead of winter.
On Weibo, many users applauded the video from Proya and the China Women’s Daily for speaking out against the trend.
“This is the best promotional material for International Women’s Day that I have seen in 24 years,” a comment said. Another said: “There is no such thing as ‘what I’m meant to be.’ I always have the right to choose my own life.”
