This is the recommendation of the XVII National Hipmi Meeting which was opened by President Jokowi





Jakarta: Chairman of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs (BPP Hipmi) Mardani H. Maming stated that there were several points of recommendation from the Hipmi XVII Rakernas. This was done with the aim of strengthening the post-pandemic national economy and maximizing the role of Hipmi in fostering the transformation of a more advanced, productive and competitive national economy. “Hipmi increase entrepreneurship training programs and the preparation of future leaders to increase the number and capacity of national entrepreneurs and young leaders. We encourage the best executives to contribute to the nation and the state, “Maming said at the closing ceremony of the XVII National Hipmi Meeting, quoted in his press release on Monday, March 8, 2021. In the XVII Rakernas Event Series, one of the things President Joko Widodo wants is to love Indonesian products, which will later be picked up in all provinces and the Hipmi branch management body (BPC ). Maming is sure, it could be a boom for the Indonesian economy.







What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



“Through this Rakernas forum, Hipmi is determined to foster the spirit of love for national products. Hipmi will lead a campaign of love for national products at all levels. We will officially write to all Hipmi BPDs through the ‘Indonesia to echo the use of local produce and we will campaign massively,’ he said. By loving national products, it is hoped that national products will become the hosts in their own country. President Joko Widodo’s directive to like products made in Indonesia should be interpreted as saying that the president offers the opportunity for local entrepreneurs to be more innovative by increasing the competitiveness of products in the country. “The current government has published many policies that strongly support the use of domestic products. Even in ministries and BUMNs, there are already those who have started to implement this policy, such as the ministry of PUPR which requires the use of local products for infrastructure projects. , especially government infrastructure projects, ”he said. Former Tanah Bumbu Regent South Kalimantan explained that Hipmi hopes that this step can also be implemented by large Indonesian producers so that they are more willing to sincerely increase the level of domestic components (TKDN) in their production. and not only the government but the private sector must also like the products made in the country. “Don’t let government measures prioritize the use of domestic products in spending by public or state-owned enterprises, but these big producers are not benefiting because they don’t want to try to increase the TKDN in the process. Later, the multiplier the effect expected by the president will not occur, ”he said. In addition, Hipmi also encourages collaboration between large and small companies, between BUMN and the private sector, between foreign entrepreneurs and local entrepreneurs. With this, we hope that the growth created will be inclusive growth, socially just growth. “Encouraging innovation and the application of technology in companies, especially in companies managed by Hipmi members. This program is carried out by encouraging collaboration with government, educational institutions and financial institutions”, he added. (SAW)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos