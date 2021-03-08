PM Confidence Vote: Barbs Trading Steps Up





By News desk

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders and ministers continued to swap beards and denounce allegations against each other on Sunday over the issues of the PM’s vote of confidence and the alleged attack on Pakistan militants Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N) leaders in the capital on Saturday.

Opposition leaders contested the number of votes cast in favor of the prime minister, saying agencies’ help was sought in stringing together power alliances of parliamentarians to secure their votes. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders allege coercion in NA’s voting process, while PML-N leaders warned of a tit-for-tat response to a physical attack on them. party activists in the future.

In response, government ministers vowed to inflict defeat on opposition parties in the future as well, arguing that the position of the PPP and PML-N was one of losers, who would get nothing from their propaganda.

Speaking to the media with PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demanded an investigation into the controversy surrounding the confidence vote held in the National Assembly. He claimed that there were not enough people present in the house, so how come Imran Khan got 178 votes.

Imran Khan was not voluntarily elected prime minister in 2018 by members of the National Assembly, nor voluntarily voted in the confidence vote, Bilawal claimed and called the recent decision to take the confidence vote a joke. Imran Khan ran the race alone and declared himself the winner, said the PPP leader and sarcastically added that this one man race was also rigged.

The allegation raised by an opposition member present in the assembly at the time that the number of votes announced did not match the number of people present must be investigated, demanded Bilawal.

In Islamabad, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the government should pay a heavy price for the attack on PML-N leaders outside of parliament.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of senior party leaders, she strongly condemned the attacks against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marryum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Musadik Malik.

She said there was strong anger within the party over the incident, saying revenge for the attack was due and every party member would take that revenge. If you slap us twice, we’ll respond with ten slaps, she warned.

Maryam also called on PTI leaders to keep the ethics talk to themselves.

She said the PML-N meeting discussed issues such as the Senate elections, the legal and constitutional status of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence.

The meeting decided to award a ticket for the NA-249 Karachi farewell elections to Miftah Ismail. The seat became vacant following the resignation of Faisal Vawdas.

Maryam Nawaz said there was consensus at the meeting that the vote of confidence had no constitutional, legal or moral value because it was taken under duress.

She criticized PTI lawmakers for voting against party lines and in favor of opposition-backed candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in the race for the seat of the Islamabad General Senate and then voting “all of a sudden” for the Prime Minister two days later.

“What prompted such a thing, that they changed their decision?” she asked.

Maryam said that the night before the vote of confidence, “all the lodges in Parliament had been turned into a bunker”, “as if it were North Waziristan”.

“All night long, you monitored your MPs with drone cameras,” she said.

The PML-N vice president said it was “unprecedented” that a leader, despite being in power, had been voted against by members of his own party.

She said that this was in addition to the “lack of confidence expressed by the inhabitants of the four provinces”.

Maryam also claimed that two MPs who did not want to vote on confidence were kept illegally detained in a container for four hours in the Golra region.

She also alleged that government agencies were also used to force MPs to vote for Imran Khan. I want to ask if the agencies are there for this purpose, she said, adding that Imran Khan also believed the time was over for him.

She told media that issues relating to the Senate Speaker would be addressed at a PDM meeting in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Responding to Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz press conferences, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence sent a wave of happiness across Pakistan and thousands of congratulatory messages were pouring in. Pakistanis from overseas as well.

Regarding the PDM, the minister claimed that he had a very weak moral position, as his policy was based on lust for money and the destruction of merit and state institutions. He said people rejected them in 2018 and they have now been rejected again on the day of the confidence vote. This shows that the country and politics have undergone changes and that in the last 5-6 months the PDM has been defeated on all fronts. The reason is that people don’t support them.

The siege they won in Islamabad is not a victory, as the money was used for this purpose and the evidence is there, including a video, in which the rigging was admitted, he said. added.

Regarding Bilawal and Maryam’s press conferences, Shibli said their body language shows how demoralized they are after the vote of confidence. And the type of language used by Bilawal hardly suggested that he had studied at the University of Oxford, when one could expect anything from Maryam. He saw no difference between the language used by Bilawal and Rana Sanaullah of the PML-N.

The minister noted that the PTI had become the largest party after the 2018 general election and again became the largest single party in the Senate. The reason was that the party was increasing its popularity and the fundamental factor was morality and the struggle to establish the rule of law and to make public welfare projects.

He said the reason two established parties, namely the PPP and PML-N, were confined to Sindh and Punjab respectively, was that their politics revolved around their personal interests. They would come to power to make more money and build assets in Europe and other countries, cripple state institutions and bankrupt the economy.

On the other hand, he said, the PTI was strengthening its position year after year. In 2002, Imran Khan was elected Member of Parliament and in the 2013 elections his party formed the government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In the 2018 polls, he again formed the government there on the basis of his performance as well as in the Center and the Punjab.

He said the PDM parties stirred in front of the electoral commission on February 17. It is strange that if they win they say the results were genuine, and if they lose the election they chant rigging slogans, the minister added. There is little mention of the video of Yusuf Raza Gilanis’ son, telling how to waste votes, in newspapers and on TV. However, everyone found that Ik Zardari sab paid bhaari [One Zardari is heavier than all politicians]. This shows how strong we are in terms of morality, added the minister.

The minister said the PDM parties wanted to come back to power, not to serve the people but to make more wealth and get relief in corruption cases. To achieve this goal, they used all methods to put pressure on the government. But, Shibli added, they had been faced this time with a different man in the form of Imran Khan, who would not be pressured or influenced.

We will drive out the corrupt opposition and not spare it. We want such an electoral process, transparent and open, in which the money is not used. And, for that, we have taken practical steps and we will do more. Our economy is back on track and is stable now, said the Minister.

Separately, Punjab’s Chief Information Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the immature opposition disinformation cell is wreaking havoc through social media.

“Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership in parliament and the opposition is upset and worried about his success,” she said.

The SACM said the political orphans booed and cried and challenged the government on media screens and were not ready to come to parliament while the government was ready to face opposition in the assembly.

Dr Firdous said: “The opposition that won the Senate seat toss fled to the captain’s bat.” Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence vote with 178 votes, she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos