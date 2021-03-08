Future Group workers write to PM Modi, seek to protect livelihoods amid CO’s fight with Amazon

The women of Big Bazaar SOS, the composite group of women who work for the Future Group, on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for his support to protect their livelihoods amid the legal dispute between Amazon and Future Group continues.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Women of Big Bazaar SOS group said: “Future Retail and Reliance has entered into an agreement whereby Future retail stores will continue to be operated by Reliance. Reliance is also committed to clearing all debts and contributions owed by Future Retail to suppliers and vendors. “

“Given that we have gone through difficult times during the pandemic, this agreement has given us a lot of hope and confidence for our livelihoods. However, Amazon… has tried to end this link, and as a result, our future and that of our families are on hold in a precarious manner, ”he added.

The group wrote to the Prime Minister on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The group claims to represent more than 2.1 lakh women, 10,000 direct employed women and two other lakh women indirectly earning a living by working or supplying products to Future Group brands such as Big Bazaar and associated retail chains of Future Group such as fbb, Central, Brand Factory, Easy Day, Heritage City, WH Smith and 7-Eleven, etc.

The group, in its letter, said that without their jobs, they and their families would suffer deeply and “suffer untold and unimaginable hardships.”

The group said that if Amazon’s contentious interference with the FG-Reliance deal is allowed, the hardest hit will be those small-town retail workers and women in the extended support ecosystem where the impact of the obstacle will be much bigger and deeper than one might imagine.

Last week, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPD) and NGO Prahar, in an open letter, called on Amazon to “step back” from the blocking of the Reliance-Future Group deal, alleging that the vendors and suppliers of shopping malls had become collateral damage in the current struggle between businesses.

“About 6,000 small Indian vendors and suppliers have contributions of Rs 6,000 crore (USD 800 million) from the Future Group.

“These contributions have been pending payment since March 2020. The announcement of the Future-Reliance agreement in August 2020 gave us hope that our contributions will soon be paid,” declared the AICPD and the Public Response against helplessness and action for reparation (Prahar) in the letter.

AICPD claims to represent the collective voice of a dozen distributors, stockists and suppliers of FMCG products across India.

These small sellers and suppliers have become “collateral damage” in the current struggle between Amazon and the Future group, the letter noted.

Amazon and Future Group are stuck in a legal battle over the sale of Future Group’s retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail. The two sides approached several legal forums.

On August 29, 2020, Future Group announced that its retail and wholesale business would be sold to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-chemical conglomerate RIL, in a deal for Rs 24,713 crore.

In August 2019, Amazon agreed to buy 49% of one of Future’s unlisted companies, Future Coupons Ltd (which owns 7.3% of the capital of Future Retail listed on ESB through warrants. convertibles), with the right to purchase the flagship product Future Retail. after a period of 3 to 10 years.

In October 2020, Amazon dragged Future Group into arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), claiming that Future Group violated the contract by making a deal with Reliance.

Amazon first filed a plea before the single judge for the execution of the emergency arbitration award (EA) of October 25, 2020 by SIAC preventing FRL from pursuing its 24,713 crore rupee agreement with Reliance Retail.

In its lawsuit before the single judge of the Delhi High Court for enforcing the EA award, Amazon had sought to prevent FRL from taking steps to complete the transaction with entities that are part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) group.

Following the SIAC’s EA order, Amazon wrote to the Sebi, the exchanges and the ICC, urging them to consider the arbitrator’s interim decision as it is a binding order.

The FRL then asked the High Court to prevent Amazon from writing to SEBI, CCI and other regulators about the SIAC order, saying it amounted to interfering with the deal with Reliance.

A Single Judge on December 21 last year, at FRL’s plea, passed an interim order allowing Amazon to write to statutory authorities, but also said that at first glance it appeared that the attempt of the US e-commerce giant to control Future Retail was against FEMA. and the rules of FDI.

Against the submissions, Amazon appealed to a division bench and during its suspension, Amazon filed a lawsuit for the enforcement of the EA award.