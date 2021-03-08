Government urged to allow import of cotton yarn duty free from India





LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Ready-Made Garments (PRGMEA) on Sunday called on the government to allow the import of cotton yarns free of duties and taxes from India via the border from Wagah.

Currently, the government is considering allowing importation from Afghanistan and Central Asian states via the Torkham overland route, which is insufficient to meet the raw material needs of the garment industry. With low production, the country must import cotton in an attempt to bridge the gap between supply and demand. In addition, Pakistan produces short to medium staple cotton, while long and extra long staple cotton is imported to make finer yarns for further processing into high value added textile products. In addition, the PRGMEA suggested that the government impose a comprehensive export ban on cotton yarn up to 30 shots until sufficient raw material is available for the industry. It will be positive for the garment industry to convert it into value-added products, exporting them to the international market instead of raw cotton yarn. PRGMEA thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking serious note of the cotton shortage and high prices in the country, urging the Ministry of Commerce to take the necessary measures, including cross-border trade in cotton yarn in order to maintain the momentum of value-added exports.

PRGEMA chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said the garment sector is in dire straits due to the cotton shortage and its high prices in the local market as cotton rates find no respite facing an uninterrupted surge with trade in industrial inputs at the highest rates of the season due to the decline in local production. demand and the supply gap are continually widening. The unavailability of cotton yarn has severely affected the value-added textile industry, putting millions of dollars in export orders at stake. The clothing industry is now reluctant to book new orders as it is no longer competitive due to record cotton yarn rates, he added.

He said the prime minister’s trade, textile and investment adviser Razzak Dawood assured the garment industry to allow the import of cotton yarn from India through the Wagah border. , but that the government is now considering allowing imports only from Afghanistan and Central Asian states, which would not have a significant impact on cotton shortages. PRGMEA central chairman Sohail A. Sheikh said importing yarns from other countries was not only expensive, but would also take one to two months to reach Pakistan. The wire can be available to us on time from the Wagah border and fulfillment of export orders will also be possible on time in this manner, he added.

Sohail Sheikh said that to promote the export of value-added textile products, the government should take important steps to increase cotton production and production. He said it was concerning that cotton production in the country had been reduced to just 5.5 million bales. The country’s textile sector consumes around 12 million bales of cotton per year, but production has fallen short of needs over the past decade and a half.

The central president of PRGMEA also applauded the government’s incentives and support for garment exporters, which managed to increase textile exports by more than 8% to $ 8.8 billion in seven months of the current fiscal year. , which are expected to continue in the future. He also pointed out that the government’s timely decision to open up the industrial sector has played a major role in stabilizing the economy in addition to keeping the jobs of millions of workers intact. Once again, we must make a timely decision to allow the duty-free import of Wagah overland route yarns to keep the pace of growth intact amid severe shortage of raw materials, he added.

