On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes the indomitable Nari Shakti





As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to women across the country, praised their achievements and called for eliminating gender inequalities. The women of our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequalities between women and men, Kovind tweeted. Modi also greeted the women on the microblogging site, saying: Hi our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India is proud of the many achievements of the women of our country. It is an honor for our governments to have the opportunity to work to promote the empowerment of women in a wide range of sectors. Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to the microblogging site to wish women and urged them to carry the torch for change. A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development and equality. I wish everyone – women and supporters of women-led development, a happy International Women’s Day! she posted. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the role of women in strengthening the nation’s foundations. He assured that the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is deeply committed to the empowerment of women in all fields. Emphasizing their role in the defense sector, Singh tweeted: Today, women have become an integral part of India’s security and defense architecture. The intended result of such empowerment is to create an atmosphere where women feel free, safe and secure to pursue any vocation, profession or take a less traveled path. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a message for women across the country. Women are able to create history and the future with tremendous grace. Don’t let anyone stop you. #InternationalWomensDay, he wrote on the microblogging site. The big-old party also tweeted greetings for women and wished for an era led by women. We wish women around the world a very happy #InternationalWomensDay! May this era be led by you, May this era be transformed by you, May this era usher in generational equality, they tweeted. In another post alongside a video, they also called for supporting women and following their example. Narishakti – the power of women – is the only way to accomplish the true idea of ​​India as envisioned by our ancestors. Let us stand by her side, defend her, follow her into a truly equal, free, secure and prosperous future, they wrote. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also praised the women for their talents and contributions. My most sincere congratulations on the greatness, achievement and power contribution of women who have gained their talents in all spheres of the world and my most sincere greetings on International Women’s Day, he tweeted in Hindi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos