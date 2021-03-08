Lockdown changes: Nursing home residents have allowed interior visits as Boris Johnson’s roadmap begins today





Care homes across England will follow the new rules from today as they will now allow residents to have a visitor inside. Each resident will be able to designate a friend or relative to visit them indoors under new laws and restrictions as part of the government’s Covid roadmap. Today (March 8) is the first phase of Stage 1 which includes changes to nursing home restrictions, reopening of schools and more. Rules for nursing homes may have changed due to the successful roll-out of vaccines and the country’s progress in testing. Visitors will need to be tested before coming home and will also need to wear PPE and minimize physical contact. This is great news for residents and their families who can finally see a loved one after a painful year of limited contact. Sign up for the HertsLive newsletter below for the latest news straight to your inbox: If you’re looking for a way to keep up to date with the latest breaking news from Hertfordshire, the HertsLive newsletter is a good place to start. Updating daily will deliver the best news and features to your inbox. We choose the most important stories of the day to include in the newsletter, including crime, court news, long readings, traffic and travel, food and drink articles and more. Signing up for the newsletter is easy. All you have to do is click here and enter your email address. This is one of the many ways you can read the news that matters to you on HertsLive. Holding hands is allowed, but hugs and kisses are not, the government said in its latest visiting guidelines. Outdoor tours, window tours and pod tours should continue so residents can see other loved ones, he adds. Visitors will not be able to enter the care home during a coronavirus outbreak, but those providing essential care and visits when the resident is at the end of life can continue. According to the latest surveillance data from Public Health England, 230 suspected respiratory outbreaks in nursing homes were reported during the week ending February 28, 167 of which involved at least one confirmed case of Covid-19. It has been about a year since some nursing homes first closed, several weeks before the first lockdown on March 23. This is one of the first phases of the UK government’s roadmap, which indicates how restrictions could be relaxed over the coming months. It will decide whether to extend the number of visitors per capita to two in step 2 of its roadmap and no earlier than April 12. The advice is advisory and indicates that nursing home managers are in the best position to decide how best to facilitate visits. The Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) wants the CQC to monitor how nursing homes are complying with the guidelines. Director Helen Wildbore said: The new directions lack the teeth to ensure that the Premiers’ promise to reunite seniors with their families becomes a reality. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos