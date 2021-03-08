A new report on the current school curriculum in Turkey shows that the curriculum has been radicalized in recent years and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made significant changes in textbooks, including anti-Semitic messages and demonization of Israel.

The report was carried by IMPACT-se, a Jerusalem-based research and policy institute that analyzes textbooks and curricula through the lens ofStandards defined by UNESCOon Peace and Tolerance, in collaboration with the Henry Jackson Society.

School books were turned into weapons in the Erdogans’ attempts to Islamize Turkish society and return to a nostalgic era of Turkish rule. We note increased demonization of Israel and anti-Semitic slander that must make Turkish Jewish students feel unsafe, said Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se.

The institute notes that this is the first time that President Erdogan has made significant changes to the textbooks approved by the state of Turkey since coming to power in 2003.

Here are the main findings of the report:

The Turkish curriculum has become radicalized in recent years.

There has been a significant Islamization of the program – the war of jihad is presented as a central value; martyrdom in battle is glorified.

Islam is seen as political, using science and technology to advance its goals.

Jews are now characterized as infidels instead of being previously described as People of the Book.

The program demonizes Israel and borders on anti-Semitic messages, describing some post-war Jewish schools as hostile to Turkish independence. The program continues past practices of respect for Jewish civilization and the Hebrew language.

For the first time, the Holocaust is specifically mentioned, albeit briefly.

An ethno-nationalist religious vision, combining neo-Ottomanism and pan-Turkism, is taught.

Concepts such as “Turkish world domination” and Turkish or Ottoman “world order ideal” are emphasized.

The program takes an anti-American stance and shows sympathy for the motives of ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Turkey is described as anti-Armenian and pro-Azerbaijani. The identity and cultural needs of the Kurdish minority are largely overlooked. Pogroms against the Turkish-Greek community are being ignored.

Religious studies are considerably improved thanks to the system of “compulsory optional” courses. Darwinian theory has been suppressed.

Subtle anti-democratic messages are conveyed (eg condemnation of the Gezi Park protests).

Dr Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, commented in the foreword to the new report: Education is a key pillar of Erdogans efforts to throw a sharia membrane over the country.

Erdogan’s Islamization of the program is in line with his grand narrative of a Turkish Islamic revival. Jihad is embedded in religious studies and is characterized as a nationalist pursuit. Democratic values ​​are denigrated while Western civilization and non-Muslims are denounced as infidels and donors of terrorism. Textbooks became the main vector of the Turkish Erdogan revolution.