Why Narendra Modi wants Indian military officers to give up armed forces’ ‘legacy systems’

Are the officers of the Indian armed forces ready to give up the legacy systems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants? Not really, if credible reports of the opinions of many serving and retired officers are any indication.

Masterstroke from Modi in the Middle East; Beautiful balance between India and UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel is ‘truly magical’: analysis

Addressing the 2021 Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) in Kevadia, Gujarat on March 6, Modi stressed the importance of strengthening indigenization in the national security system, not only in the supply of equipment and materials. weapons, but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi highlighted the rapidly changing technological landscape and stressed the need to make the Indian military a “future force”. Stressing the need to optimize workforce planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture, the PM also called for a holistic approach that would break down civil-military silos and accelerate quick decision making.

In this context, he advised the forces to get rid of legacy systems and practices that have exceeded their usefulness and relevance. And true to his style and words, Modi this year broke an important tradition (a hallmark of the legacy system) of the Conference of Commanders.

And this tradition has it that the ranking officers commander-in-chief of the three services and organizations of the three services such as the Headquarters of the Integrated Defense Staff, the Strategic Forces Command and the Andaman and Nicobar Command, based in Port Blair, participate.

This time there was to be only one addition to the list of participants, according to this tradition. And he’s Chief of the Defense Staff – a post that was created shortly after Modi started his second run as prime minister in 2019 as one of the first major military reforms.

But officers never anticipated that this time Modi would ensure attendance at this high profile event from people whose ranks are lower than officers, even at entry level.

Modi mandated the attendance of personnel below the rank of officer (PBOR) such as junior and junior non-commissioned officers and jawans at the two-day CCC. This decision of the Prime Minister was widely blasted by many officers as disruptive, disturbing and unwarranted by serving and retired Indian military officers.

Critics are that PBOR’s involvement could end up bypassing or diluting long-standing services and the critical command and control structure, that the Indian armed forces were neither a political party that called for all-representation. cadres in its highest forum neither is it a panchayat and that the armed forces are professional institutions, developed over the centuries with a form, tradition and operational experience conditioned to operate in a hierarchical structure to combat wars.

The Combined Commanders Conference at Kevadia was successful. Extensive deliberations took place on various strategic topics. Stressed the need to make India Aatmanirbhar in the defense sector and reiterated the support of governments. https://t.co/iDvrb9Arnq pic.twitter.com/EJEzxJLmwg – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2021

However, for many discerning observers, Modis’ idea of ​​changes in the officer and jawan relationship has many merits. The last few years have seen numerous instances of fights between officers and their subordinates.

There have been reports of how Sepoys / Jawans have attempted to meet with parliamentarians and ministers to voice their grievances against officers; how some of them committed suicide under extreme stress; how, in some cases, non-commissioned cadres have assembled officers in their offices and residences; how some jawans are increasingly reluctant to work as the domestic help to which agents and their families are entitled; and how, in some extreme cases, they physically clashed with the officers.

A recent study by the United Services Institution of India (USI), a leading three-service think tank in Delhi, also highlighted the level of stress prevalent in the Indian armed forces. Although this study focused more on the situation prevailing in the Indian military and concluded that officers too are under severe stress when exposed to a prolonged counterinsurgency / counterterrorism environment ” , it revealed the existence of fratricidal schisms within the forces.

The study indicates that units and sub-units under stress are likely to witness an increased number of incidents of indiscipline, an unsatisfactory state of training, inadequate maintenance of equipment and low morale, motivation and esprit de corps, thus negatively affecting their combat readiness and operational performance.

It also lists deficiencies in the quality of leadership, overburdened commitments, inadequate resources, frequent dislocations, lack of fairness and transparency in assignments and promotions, degradation of wages and status, the syndrome of zero error, inadequate means of promotion, micromanagement, insufficient premises, and educational facilities, lack of motivation among juniors, non-granting of leave, indifferent attitude of civil servants and short-term mandates ”such as being part of the organizational stressors among the executives of the officers of the forces.

Likewise, not too long ago, a report from the Defense Institute of Psychological Research asserted that perceived humiliation and harassment, beyond work and family causes, from their superiors often serves as the final trigger. for jawans in cases related to stress in the armed forces. In fact, fragmentation is a worrying development, if the American experience during the Vietnam War is any indication.

It is one of the overlooked aspects of the Vietnam War that fragmentation greatly contributed to the emergence of Vietnam as a unique country. Between 1968 and 1973, the US military experienced a serious morale crisis.

Chronic indiscipline, illegal drug use and racial activism all contributed to the unrest within the ranks. But most frightening of all has been the advent of a new phenomenon of fragmentation, with large numbers of enlisted young men turning their guns on their superiors.

Two interrelated factors could explain the growing distance between Indian soldiers and their officers – this is particularly the case with the Indian Army, not so much the Indian Air Force and Navy.

One is the administrative factor. Unlike its twin wings, the military is a massive establishment with 1.1 million men and women. But that doesn’t negate the fact that, unlike in the past, a healthy legacy of the Arzi system or practice within the military is losing its importance.

Previously, this functioned as an effective grievance mechanism under which commanders or officers held sainik sammelans, keeping the jawans informed of the latest developments and patiently listening to their grievances, if any. And more often than not, actions, to the satisfaction of the injured parties, have been taken.

Recently, however, the above practice has reportedly lost its credibility, hampering the very communication system between jawans and officers in the process. Some army veterans attributed this to the lack of officers available to engage with the jawans.

It is said that a company which should have four to five officers under ideal circumstances has only one, which in turn is too preoccupied to find time for the welfare of its jaws.

This argument makes sense, given that the military, with a sanctioned strength of 50,312 officers is somehow around 8,000 (in the Indian Navy 10,012 officer positions out of 11,557 are currently occupied with a shortage of 1,545 positions. Air Force, the authorized strength is 12,625 officers, of which 483 are vacant according to the latest available data).

The second factor behind the widening gap between officers and jawans is sociological. Unlike in the past, today jawans are more read (most have completed high school), better exposed to the outside world due to revolutions in communication, and more ambitious.

Since a jawan has to serve at least 20 years to qualify for pensions and other facilities, he does not like career stagnation and wants to be an officer himself. And this is something that middle class commissioned officers do not seem to have appreciated enough.

Although the military has the system of NCOs generally eligible after 10 years of service – and JCOs eligible generally after 15 years of service – for jawans, we have seen that they are hardly given any leadership roles by the officer class. They don’t even get the proper training and exposure.

Seen in this way, many analysts consider it healthy development that no less than a person other than the Prime Minister himself wants to rationalize the JCO system and that of the jawans towards a better professionalization by modifying the procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces. .

Authors’ profile

Follow EurAsian Times on Google News