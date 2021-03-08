Politics
Xi Jinping as village party leader
by Xinhua writer Xue Yanwen
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) – Today, natural gas keeps homes in Liangjiahe village warm and comfortable. About half a century ago, it was a different story: families still relied on open fires.
“In the past, the environment was not good. For generations, even firewood was a rarity in our arid mountains, ”said Liu Jinlian, villager from Liangjiahe in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
For generations, people have survived on the ruthless Loess Plateau in northern Shaanxi Province. It is this difficult environment that struck the future president of China.
In 1969, 15-year-old Xi Jinping arrived in Liangjiahe as part of a campaign that saw tens of millions of educated urban youth living and working in the countryside.
It was in this small village that Xi took his first steps on a professional journey that would see him become president.
In 1974, Xi joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and became Liangjiahe’s Party secretary.
“Why did we make him our Party secretary? He was good at planning and finding solutions, he was well educated, and he was tough in the face of difficulties and good at farming work,” Liu said.
As Party Secretary of Liangjiahe Village, Xi led a series of initiatives that benefited the villagers, making him “the man of the people.”
After taking office, the first thing he did was build a dam. At that time, the mountain floods often washed away the farm floor. He worked day and night to build the dam, hauling stones and digging the ground. When the dam was completed, the soil displaced by the floods settled in the fields and the land became more fertile.
After taming the waters, Xi turned his eyes to the fire. He decided to build a methane tank, which could provide the villagers with gas for their cookers and lights.
“At the time, some members of the older generation were in their ways. They said, “How could it be possible to start a fire by digging a tank and storing manure?” Said Shi Chunyang, a villager who helped with the project.
Xi traveled to Sichuan to learn more about the province’s construction techniques. Upon his return to Liangjiahe, he found that the practice was more difficult than the theory.
“The digging of the first methane reservoir was difficult,” Xi recalls. “The water around the tank continued to rise, but there was no sign of gas. The problem turned out to be a clogged pipe. When we finally cleared the obstacle, the pipe splashed with manure. on my face. Immediately gas started leaking, so we quickly connected the pipe to the stove. A flame over 30cm high rose above our methane stove. “
“In Liangjiahe, we lit the first biogas lamp in the whole of Shaanxi province. We all cooked and were lit with methane. Biogas digestates were also ideal fertilizers for our farmland, ”said Shi.
Following these successful projects, Xi set up a sewing workshop, where women made clothes for their fellow villagers; a consignment store, where the community could buy and sell groceries and other products; a classroom, where the villagers learned to read and write; and a mill, with material donated by Xi, which could be used by anyone.
Among all the many “educated youth” who came to Yan’an, Xi was the first to become the village Party leader and was given a motorcycle. He said it was not useful to the village, so he traded it for a tractor, a flour machine, and a grain thrower. He donated these items to the village to open a mill.
“These articles have been very helpful to us,” said Shi.
“Whatever we needed, he did it immediately. Everything he did was for the benefit of the villagers,” Liu said.
Xi calls Liangjiahe his second home. Later in his career he wrote an article, writing that he felt perplexed when he came to “yellow earth” at the age of 15, but leaving at 22 he had a life goal. firm and was full of confidence. “As a servant of the people, I am rooted in the northern Shaanxi Plateau. This place has cultivated my steadfast philosophy – I must do practical things for the people!”
“From Party Secretary of Liangjiahe Village to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, his heart is always with the people,” said Shi.
As in Liangjiahe, in each of China’s over 530,000 villages, Party village secretaries are essential to practicing the Party’s people-centered approach; they have to lead the whole village and “do practical things for the people”.
After Xi Jinping left Liangjiahe, the baton of the function passed and life in Liangjiahe continued to improve. In 2018, Liangjiahe became one of the first villages in the region to say goodbye to absolute poverty. In recent years, Liangjiahe’s annual per capita income has exceeded 20,000 yuan (US $ 3,088), according to Gong Baoxiong, current Party secretary of Liangjiahe village.
The years spent in Liangjiahe sparked a fire in Xi: it ignited the basic idea of serving the people, which guided him throughout his political career, helped catalyze the campaign for the eradication of poverty in Xi. country and warmed the hearts of the people.
(Video reporters: Liang Aiping, He Zhanjun, Li Yibo, Yao Youming)
