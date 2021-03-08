Jokowi to observe vaccinations of 500 artists in Bantul tomorrow Wednesday

Solopos.com / National / Jokowi will directly examine the vaccinations of 500 artists in Bantul, tomorrow Wednesday
President Jokowi will review the Covid-19 vaccinations of 500 artists in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (10/03/2021).
Monday March 8, 2021 | 13:32 WIB
1 minute read
President Joko Widodo speaks with Klaten regent Sri Mulyani at Klaten station on Monday (01/03/2021). Arrival of Jokowi at Klaten station after trying the electric train (KRL) from Tugu Jogja station. (Solopos / Taufiq Sidik Prakoso)
Solopos.com, BANTUL – In total, 500 humanists and artists from Yogyakarta will be vaccinated against Covid-19 at Bagong Kussudiardja Art Padepokan, Kasihan, Bantul, Wednesday (03/10/2021). The vaccination will be assisted by President Joko Widodo who should be present at the scene.
“That’s right, there will be vaccinations for 500 humanists and artists. And that will be attended by Mr. Jokowi. This is a program of the presidential event,” said the head of the surveillance section. and vaccination for disease control and eradication in Bantul. Office of Health, Abednego Dani Nugroho, Monday (8/3/2021).
Because the vaccinations are expected to be completed within one day, Abed continued, the Bantul Health Bureau prepared 12 health facilities to serve the vaccinations during the event. Later, the vaccination will be divided into two aspects.
“For a health facility, 5 people will be sent to help with the vaccination there,” Abed said.
With this activity, the Bantul Health Bureau is now starting to collect data on artists in Bantul who will be receiving vaccines. “The coordinator will be Seni Bagong Kussudiardja,” Abed said.
Meanwhile, the certainty of the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia was also expressed by Panewu Kasihan, Slamet Santosa. “Yes. The information is like that. The preparations were made by the committee. The plan is there. launch Covid-19 vaccinations for artists, ”he said.
Source: harianjogja.com
