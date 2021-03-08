What Thomas Hobbes might say about Boris Johnson and the Northern Ireland Protocol

The EU has indicated that it intends to take legal action against the UK over the extension of grace periods for post-Brexit checks on certain goods entering Northern Ireland from Grande -Brittany. Vittorio Bufacchi argues that while the UK’s approach may yield short-term benefits, these will be insignificant compared to the long-term reputational costs that accompany breaking international agreements.

Agreements must be kept: commitments must be honored. We owe this sentence to 17e century Dutch philosopher, jurist and diplomat of natural law Hugo Grotius. It would appear that the tutors behind the expensive classical education Boris Johnson received at Eton and Oxford skipped this lesson, or maybe it was Boris Johnson who skipped this course. In any event, his decision to unilaterally delay the implementation of part of the Brexit deal concerning Northern Ireland is in flagrant violation of international law.

Grotius had a strong influence on the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes, one of the most brilliant and important figures in the history of political thought. In his masterpiece Leviathan (1651) Hobbes explains that the third law of nature is that men fulfill their covenants made, or in other words that people honor their commitments. He goes on to explain that unless this law of nature is respected, we remain in a state of war.

War and the grim reality of anarchy are the backdrop for Hobbess reasoning. It is to avoid war and lawlessness, which are mutually detrimental to all parties involved, that the First and Second Laws of Nature must strive for peace by seeking and entering into contracts. Hobbes’ genius was to forge a new political philosophy by bringing together two distinct philosophical traditions: the social contract and the natural law.

The driving force behind Hobbess reasoning, which to this day remains a cornerstone of political realism, was that the making and enforcement of contracts was necessary to secure peace and avoid war. Nothing worse than breaking an alliance; or as Hobbes explains: when an alliance is made, breaking it is unjust; and the definition of injustice is none other than the non-execution of the covenant.

Credit: Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Fast forward 370 years and we find Boris Johnson openly and unabashedly threatening to violate international law, and not for the first time. The problem with Johnsons’ diplomatic strategy is not that it is unethical, which of course is, but that it is myopic. Threatening to break international law will damage the UK’s long-term reputation. Hobbes had it all sorted out centuries ago, it’s a shame neither Johnson nor his advisers bothered to read it.

The irony is that Hobbes is the kind of philosopher Boris Johnson should like, as he derives the principles of morality from the agent’s starting point as a rational and self-serving utility maximizer. According to Hobbes, we seek peace not because we care about the life or well-being of others, but above all because we care about our own safety and well-being: peace is good because, being mutually beneficial, it is also good for me.

Likewise, keeping contracts as a means of peace is also mutually beneficial. The citizens of Northern Ireland know this all too well, which is why the mutual benefits of the Good Friday deal should not be dismissed lightly. As Hobbes says, where there are no agreements, there is war.

Of course, there will always be those who, like Boris Johnson, are willing to break a contract for short-term gain. Hobbes had a name for this kind of person: the idiot. They are dumb because they make a huge miscalculation: the short term benefits they seek are insignificant compared to the long term costs. In the long run, nothing is worse than having a reputation for insincerity; nothing is more detrimental to its long-term prosperity than being deemed untrustworthy; nothing could be more foolish than to risk being ostracized by the international community. But that is precisely what the UK is at risk for now.

Note: This article gives the author’s point of view, not the position of EUROPP European Politics and Policy or the London School of Economics. Featured Image Credit: Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)