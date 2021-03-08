VOX POPULI: China moves to destroy Hong Kong election: the Asahi Shimbun





Even during the Pacific War, Japan held an election to the Lower House. Candidates for the government line, nominated as recommended candidates, received full support to win seats. The election, held in 1942, is known as the yokusan senkyo (government aid election). Records show police classified sitting lawmakers into three groups: ko, otsu, and hei. The upper class of ko was for those who exercised leadership to execute national policies by reacting immediately to the situation. Otsu was for those who did not actively promote national policies but support them. The lowest hei class was for those who have always acted in opposition to national policies and the government. According to Shiryo Nihon Gendaishi, the police were involved in the candidate referral process, which was carried out by an organization effectively set up by the government. I was reminded of this dark chapter in history by the news of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in China. Reports indicate that China is considering changing Hong Kong’s electoral system to only allow patriots to participate in politics. It seems that the patriots designate those who follow the instructions of the Communist Party. It is expected to be difficult to run for office if people are labeled non-patriots through screening. Hong Kong’s already flawed electoral system will become nothing more than nominal. The party leadership, led by President Xi Jinping, appears to rest on an unwavering power base. But is it true? Beijing’s confrontation with Washington will continue under President Joe Biden’s new US administration. China’s economic growth is slowing, while its population ages. The Communist Parties’ attempt to forcibly keep Hong Kong under its control may reflect a lack of confidence in its grip on power. But the authoritarian approach will come at the cost of undermining Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center. In Japan, yokusan senkyo, people could come forward without a recommendation. Non-recommended candidates won just under 20% of the seats despite attempts to prevent their election. I am worried about the situation in Hong Kong, given that Japan had a small degree of freedom even during those dark years. – The Asahi Shimbun, March 7 * * * Vox Populi, Vox Dei is a popular daily column that covers a wide range of topics, including culture, the arts, and social trends and developments. Written by veteran writers of Asahi Shimbun, the column provides useful perspectives and insights into contemporary Japan and its culture.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos