BPPT must keep abreast of technological advancements with caution: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) to become technologically advanced to boost the country’s economic recovery. “The BPPT must become an institution to acquire advanced technologies from anywhere. Once again, the BPPT must become an institution to acquire mastery of advanced technologies from anywhere,” the chief said on Monday. of the State at the State Palace here giving his opening speech. during the agency’s 2021 national meeting on strengthening the technological innovation ecosystem. Participants at the opening ceremony included the Minister of Research and Technology, the head of the National Innovation Research Agency Bambang Brodjonegoro, the Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and the head of BPPT Hammam Riza. “Technology is advancing at a very rapid rate now, and the technology that we need for national economic recovery may not have been produced domestically. Therefore, a strategy of acquiring technology abroad is the key to accelerating our economic recovery, ”Jokowi said. The instruction was not addressed only to the agency but also to the ministries, in particular those placed under the coordination of the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment as well as of the coordinating minister of economic affairs, he said. precise. Related News: BPPT Focuses on Tech and Digital Transformation “(This also applies) to the Minister of Commerce, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Public Enterprises and also the head of BKPM. By having enormous market power and abundant wealth in natural resources, we have a high leverage. Please really think of smart ways to achieve low cost technology acquisition, “Jokowi reiterated. President Jokowi stressed the need for the Indonesian nation to be grateful for the grace of God for providing abundant natural resources. “We are obligated to protect it and use it wisely for the welfare of the people, for the welfare of our people. However, without the mastery and use of wise technology, this gift will not will not provide the maximum benefit to the people, ”he added. . The head of state further called for a change in the pattern of economic activities in Indonesia, from an economy based on commodities to one based on technological innovation.

Related News: BPPT. BMKG to develop WMT based on artificial intelligence

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos