Politics
Indonesia relaxes rules as part of sweeping foreign investment reform
SINGAPORE The Indonesian government has laid down the ground rules for its new job creation law, widely seen as an ambitious regulatory reform aimed at attracting foreign investment and boosting the economy affected by the pandemic.
President Joko Widodo signed 49 “implementing rules” last month to provide officials with specific details on how the law would be applied in practice and to guide businesses on how they should operate.
He signed two more late last year, shortly after the law was passed on Oct. 5 amid violent nationwide protests against workers’ rights and environmental concerns.
The regulations include those on foreign workers and local hiring, the establishment of special economic zones and a new framework that governs sectors of activity open or reserved for foreign investors.
“The law on job creation was supposed to be a positive stimulus for the growth of the national economy, which in turn will create many job opportunities,” the Minister of Law and Rights said last month. of man, Yasonna Laoly.
“It is a breakthrough and a way for the government to seize investment opportunities from abroad by simplifying permits and eliminating bureaucracy,” he added.
The legislation, commonly referred to as the “omnibus law,” aims to synchronize more than 70 overlapping laws on labor, taxation and other key laws deemed unfavorable to businesses and investors.
In more streamlined processes, businesses considered low risk only need an identity number instead of a full license to operate.
Companies are also not required to apply for new permits for foreign workers with valid visas from another company if these employees are directors, commissioners or perform functions related to vocational training, digital economy or employment. oil and gas.
One of the most fundamental changes has been the removal of the ‘negative list of investments’ introduced in the 1980s in favor of a positive list, which allows foreign ownership in key sectors, including telecommunications, transport and energy.
Depending on their investments, foreign investors can also benefit from various tax incentives such as corporate tax breaks and non-tax incentives such as supporting infrastructure, simpler licensing procedures and energy supply. or raw materials.
Analysts believe the job creation law is not only important for investors, but also for the president to secure his legacy during his second and final term and to realize his vision of turning Indonesia into l ‘one of the top five economies in the world by 2045.
Accompanied by key ministers, the enthusiastic Joko promised global business leaders at a World Economic Forum dialogue on November 25 last year that the new law would cut red tape to speed up investments and to ensure legal certainty and competitiveness.
He said: “Significant support from the business community in its implementation is essential.”
But Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance economist Eko Listiyanto cautioned against rushing through regulations, especially with little or no public consultation.
As an example, Joko recently repealed an implementing rule allowing investments in liquor companies following massive opposition from predominantly religious leaders, he said.
“These political about-faces will not only harm the political position and image of the government in the eyes of the public, but also investors as there is uncertainty in the consistency of regulations,” he told Straits Times.
Singaporean lawyer Joel Shen, who lives and works in Jakarta and helps international clients, including Singapore, run businesses in Indonesia, applauded the streamlining of business licenses, the easing of foreign ownership restrictions as well as labor and tax reforms.
He recalled a closed-door business conference in Jakarta in 2014, where a seemingly annoyed government official told attendees to go and invest in Vietnam, after hearing praise for the attractive investment climate from neighboring countries. ‘South East Asia.
But the government is now ready to listen and respond to the grievances of foreign investors, which departs from the previously entrenched mindset, Shen said.
He added, “While this is not a magic wand that miraculously makes Indonesia’s problems go away, it sends a strong message to the international business community and investors that Indonesia is open for business.”
