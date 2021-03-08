Connect with us

Couples punished with 20 canes for having sex outside of marriage in Indonesia

Couples punished with 20 strokes of the cane for having sex outside of marriage in sharia-ruled region of Indonesia

  • Four couples were punished in Aceh on Monday after being caught having sex outside of marriage
  • A small crowd gathered to watch the beatings, taking photos of the hooded figure administering the beatings
  • Ultra-conservative Aceh region is the only province in Indonesia to impose Sharia law

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

Publicity

Four couples have received up to 20 lashes for having sex outside of marriage in Indonesia.

Men and women were publicly flogged in the ultra-conservative Sharia-ruled province of Aceh on Monday.

Crowds gathered to watch the brutal punishment meted out despite the coronavirus pandemic, with many taking photos and videos on their phones.

Woman kneels on floor as she faces public caning punishment from Banda Aceh for having sex outside of marriage

Four couples received the brutal punishment, receiving between 10 and 20 lashes each, in the ultra-conservative Aceh province

Barefoot woman from Aceh is escorted by Sharia police to her punishment, which took place inside due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Woman kneeling on the ground closes her eyes as caning is administered by hooded enforcer performing public flogging

Defendant holds her head in her hands as she approaches the caning, where seven other people were whipped on Monday

Crowds gathered to watch the brutal punishment meted out despite the coronavirus pandemic, with many taking photos and videos on their phones

The couples, wearing face masks, were checked by medics before the caning and escorted in handcuffs to the mat where they knelt to receive the lashes.

A hooded cane-wielding executor, whose face could not be seen, inflicted the punishment on the offenders.

Aceh is the only province in the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world to impose Islamic law. About 98% of Aceh’s five million inhabitants are Muslims.

Public beatings usually draw large crowds of impatient spectators, but today’s punishments have been distributed indoors with only a small circle of observers.

Aceh is the only province in Indonesia to have implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual and sex outside of marriage to be crimes that warrant caning.

The couples, wearing face masks, were checked by medics before the caning and escorted in handcuffs to the carpet.

Aceh is the only province in the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world to impose Islamic law. About 98% of Aceh's five million people are Muslims

Aceh prosecutor shows off rattan cane which is used to punish sharia violations despite numerous objections to the practice

Handcuffed man is escorted by police to the flogging which was watched by a small crowd of eager observers

Man punished for being caught having sex with his girlfriend, which is considered a crime under Sharia law

Officials said earlier this year that the flogging had been moved indoors and stripped of the usual opening speeches due to the virus pandemic.

Aceh adopted Sharia law after being granted special autonomy in 2001, an attempt by the central government to quell a long-standing separatist insurgency.

Human rights groups called the public beating cruel, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for it to stop.

But he enjoys strong support among the people of Aceh.

Aceh adopted Sharia law after being granted special autonomy in 2001, an attempt by the central government to quell a long-standing separatist insurgency

Human rights groups called public beating cruel, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an end

Man is escorted by police ahead of sentencing to public caning in the ultra-conservative region of the northern tip of the island of Sumatra

Man who was punished with his girlfriend after being caught having sex outside of marriage is set up for caning by police

