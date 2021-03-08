Equities plunge into political uncertainty





KARACHI:

The bears returned to the stock market on Monday as investors dumped stocks amid political uncertainty, which triggered a nearly 800 point drop in the KSE-100 index.

With a positive news feed, the market traded within a wide range and traded between an intraday high and low of 595 and 988 points respectively.

Initially, there was some optimism, which was attributed to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s success in securing the vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday.

However, macroeconomic concerns negatively impacted the investment climate and pushed investors to the exit, who threw stocks in search of shelter.

Rising commodity prices, soaring inflation and a widening trade deficit have raised concerns about future monetary policy and the country’s economic stability.

Previously, stock trading started at a peak, however, some of the gains were wiped out until noon. With weak investor sentiment, the decline deepened towards the end of the session.

At the close, the benchmark KSE-100 fell 786.29 points, or 1.72%, to 45,051.06 points.

Arif Habib Limited, in its report, said that following the parliamentary PM’s confidence vote, the market suffered a sharp decline with an oscillation of 1583 points, showing an increase of 595 points at the start of the session and a down 988 points. in intra-day trading.

The political uncertainty caused by a possible change in the political configuration of Punjab has confused investors. At the same time, the recent surge in inflation and rising international crude oil prices have forced investors to think carefully about upcoming monetary policy and its impact on cyclical stocks.

As a result, cement, steel, and oil and gas marketing companies experienced significant attrition during the trading session.

Over the weekend, rising international crude oil prices helped stocks in the exploration and production sector to stay afloat, however, selling pressure in other stocks also exerted pressure. pressure on the oil and gas development company and Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

Sectors contributing to performance included Cement (-205 points), Banking (-104 points), Energy (-67 points), Automotive (-49 points) and Pharmaceuticals (-46 points).

Individually, the stocks that made a positive contribution to the index were Pakistan Tobacco Company (+10 points), Pakistan Oilfields (+10 points), Azgard Nine (+7 points), Meezan Bank (+3 points) and FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan ( +2 points)).

The stocks that contributed negatively are Lucky Cement (-85 points), Hubco (-48 points), HBL (-39 points), DG Khan Cement (-36 points) and Indus Motor (-24 points).

JS Global analyst Maaz Mulla said the Pakistan Stock Exchange started trading on a positive note, peaking at +595 points on early excitement as the lower house of parliament reaffirmed its confidence in the Prime Minister Khan with a vote in his favor.

“However, this positivity did not last long as the market came under pressure from likely mutual fund redemptions, pushing the index to an intraday low of -988 points. The stock market closed the session at 45,051 points, down 786 points, ”he said.

Volumes improved 45% to 460 million shares from 317 million shares in the previous session. Azgard Nine (+ 2.6%), Unity Foods (+ 3%) and TRG Pakistan (0%) led volumes with a total of 129 million shares changing hands.

“In the future, we expect a similar trend to continue amid political uncertainty. Any downside should be seen as a buying opportunity in the cement, refinery and steel sectors, ”the analyst said.

Overall trading volumes reached 459.9 million shares, up from 317.2 million on Friday. The value of the shares traded during the day was 24.8 billion rupees.

The shares of 405 companies were traded. Ultimately, 85 stocks closed higher, 311 fell, and nine remained unchanged.

Azgard Nine was the volume leader with 48.2 million shares, gaining Rs0.88 to close at Rs34.83. It was followed by Unity Foods with 45.4 million shares, gaining Rs0.89 to close at Rs30.96 and TRG Pakistan with 35.4 million shares, losing Rs0.03 to close at Rs145.78.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 445.7 million during the trading session, according to data compiled by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos