Moeldoko’s stance on Democrats, personal decisions, don’t communicate with the president





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Key experts from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin request the action of the head of KSP Moeldoko which received the extraordinary results of the congress ( KLB) To party Democrats not related to the attitude of the palace or of President Joko Widodo. According to him, Moeldoko’s actions were a personal decision. “The Palace and the President, there is no tendency (to intervene with the party). General TNI (retd) Moeldoko’s decision is a personal decision,” said Ngabalin contacted by Kompas.com, Monday (03 / 08/2021). “He is guaranteed by law. Both the Constitution of 1945 and Law number 9 of 1998. His attitude, his thoughts and his opinions to be active in the Democratic Party are personal attitudes,” he continued. Read also: Moeldoko maneuvers: Political anomalies and ethical problems of democracy He therefore asked not to link this personal attitude to the involvement of the Head of State. “This is why I reject people who associate this personal attitude with the involvement of President Joko Widodo,” he added. As we know, Moeldoko was appointed general chairman of the KLB version of the Democratic Party on Friday (05/03/2021). The decision was debated due to his status as head of the KSP. Paramadina University political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam said President Joko Widodo must assess the actions of the head of the presidential office, Moeldoko, as a subordinate, which are believed to have damaged the party system. Also read: AHY: Moeldoko doesn’t like, but wants to have a democratic party Indeed, Moeldoko is considered to have set up the conflicting Democratic Party to then occupy the post of general president through the KLB which was occupied by the opposing camp of the general president of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). “The president has to assess. The main tasks and functions of the KSP are not a political game tool, but to support the president’s public policy work, ”Umam said when contacted on Friday (05/03/2021). He considered that Moeldoko’s political actions could be seen as a form of abuse of his influence and his networks around power. Indeed, Moeldoko’s position at the helm of KSP is inherent in his current status. Umam said that if President Jokowi silenced the actions of his subordinates who openly spoiled the internal homes of other parties, the president could be interpreted as giving his political blessing.

