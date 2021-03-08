Ghost enters Indonesian vernacular thanks to Kaesang Pangareps break-up

Aftermath of a split involving President Joko Widodos’ youngest son Kaesang Pangarep inadvertently taught Indonesians the meaning of the popular term ghost dating, just as he would have done to his ex-girlfriend of five , Felicia Chew, whose mother took to Instagram. to tell what happened behind the scenes.

Private details of Kaesang and Felicias ‘relationship were widely discussed online over the weekend after Felicias’ mother Meilia Lau shared her side of the story on Instagram, while tagging Kaesang and Jokowi in its now viral publications.

While Kaesang and Felicia were all the rage on social media, the word ghost also appeared in the rankings, with many locals politely wondering what the term really means.

This weekend, I just learned that Kaesang is the Indonesian term for ghost images. For those who don’t know what it is #ghosting, it is the simplest method but the looser for the breakdown of couple. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Hc3sigN9M elivie (@elivie) March 7, 2021

The former couple met while studying at the University of Social Sciences of Singapore (SUSS), and the two graduated in October 2019. They were still public about their relationship, but the news of their breaking was first reported last month after they appeared to each unsubscribe. other on Instagram.

In the first post, Meilia wrote that Kaesang had promised to take care of Felicia while studying in Singapore and asked for the family’s blessings for the wedding at the end of last year. However, Meilia said Kaesang was further and further removed and disappeared in January, only for them to find out. his new relationship from the Lambe Turah gossip account.

No one really knows who their soul mate is. But if they were truly soul mates and had kept their sacred promise for the past five years, and apparently someone really wanted to take someone else’s happiness away. This person was an employee who trusted my daughter Felicia. Where is your heart, young woman? Meilia wrote in the second post.

The alleged new girlfriend, identified as Nadya Arifta, is said to be MC and employed in the public relations department of PT Harapan Bangsa Kita, the holding company of Kaesangs F&B companies such as Sang Pisang and Ternakopi.

I posted this because we have been patient for too long. Felicia has been quite patient. Do not show [everyone] such shameful behavior, Meilia wrote in the third post.

Additionally, Felicias’ older brother Daryl Chew also expressed support for his sister through a video titled Treat women with dignity and respect, which was uploaded to the old YouTube channel.

As a brother and a man, I do not tolerate such behavior. I am disgusted by the behavior of this man and the way he treated my sister. […] And believe me, we have tried every way and means to reach this man and his family, Daryl said in English, addressing Kaesang and his family without calling them by name.

You step into my family, asking my sisters for trust and love, and then you happily return her in a way that she rightly deserves as a respected woman. Be a man, act like one and do the right thing. People are watching.

As the case concerns a member of the presidents’ family, presidential spokesman Ali Mochtar spoke out against Meilia yesterday.

They are already adults and communicate as friends, best friends, which means that no one should mention President Jokowi’s name in this matter, because it is none of the parents’ business, Ali told reporters.

Kaesang offered his side of the story via an interview, a short excerpt of which is widely circulated today.

It’s a private matter, no, why did they have to air the dirty laundry? It’s unethical, Kaesang said in the video.

So here’s how it went, I actually told him to end our relationship in mid-January, and this time I got yelled at. But okay, I kept quiet, Kaesang said before leaving his seat.

Read the latest news on Coconuts Jakarta

If you want to share your opinions for free on the Internet, why not do so for a chance to win some exciting prizes? Take our 2021 Coconuts Reader survey now!

