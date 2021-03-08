PTI approaches voting committee to delay notification of victory from former PM Pak





Islamabad:

The PTI approached the ECP with a plea, asking them not to release the notification announcing former prime minister and opposition bench candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani as the winning candidate for the Islamabad headquarters in the Senate.

According to the plea, PTI wants ECP to withhold Gillani’s notification until the action on a video scandal is over. The plea also disputes that Gillani’s son, who is a member of the Punjabi Assembly and was seen in a leaked video just before the senatorial elections, should be removed from his provincial seat and questioned for bribery of members of the National Assembly (MNA), seeking to vote for his father.

The petition was filed by Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab of the PTI.

Ali Haider Gillani continued to bribe members of the National Assembly. PML-N leader Mariyum Nawaz in her speeches had promised a deputy a ticket from his party in the next general election if he voted for the joint candidate opposition “, continues the plea.

The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gillani who defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate elections.

The severity of the ruling party’s defeat could be well understood by the fact that Imran Khan was forced to choose to go ahead with the search for a vote of confidence in Parliament, a session which was boycotted by opposition parties.

The defeat also prompted Imran Khan to publish his address to the nation, in which he revealed that a massive sum of money had been used to bribe members to vote for Gillani.

Imran Khan criticized the performance of the PCE, which he said failed to ensure fair and corruption-free Senate elections.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, say the defeat of the government candidate has established that the Prime Minister does not enjoy the confidence of the House.

Imran Khan claimed that his party members were bribed to vote for the opposition candidate. However, instead of identifying them and sticking to his stated policy of having zero tolerance for corrupt practices in his party, Imran Khan chose to use their votes to solicit a vote of confidence in Parliament. for himself.

It is relevant to mention that the post of Prime Minister of Imran Khan only sits out of five votes in Parliament, which represents a very small majority. This is the main reason why he cannot kick out the sold-out members of his party, as this would automatically result in a decrease in his votes, toppling him as the country’s prime minister.

