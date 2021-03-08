Prime Minister Imran Khan knows 17 members who voted against government in Senate polls: Rasheed





Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: FileSheikh Rasheed says Prime Minister Imran Khan knows the 17 members of the Treasury Banks who voted against the government in Senate polls. PML-N leaders.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Monday that 17 members of the treasury benches voted against the government in the senatorial elections, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan knew their names.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Minister of the Interior claimed that, as expected, the buying and selling of votes took place before the Senate elections and of the 17 members, 13 took money. [from the Opposition] vote against the government.

Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the clash between PTI workers and PML-N leaders in Islamabad a few days ago.

While condemning the clash, Sheikh Rasheed added that PML-N workers should have held a press conference at a designated location. [to avoid such untoward incidents].

Shock

As the government and its allied deputies gathered in the National Assembly on March 6 for a vote of confidence in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI workers in front of the National Assembly clashed with PML workers. N who had arrived there for a press conference.

As the PML-N leaders began to speak, they were surrounded by an angry mob, who attempted to drown them with slogans in favor of the prime minister and the ruling party.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal and Marryum Aurangzeb criticized the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him “ fascist ” and comparing him to Hitler.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters carrying pro-Imran banners surrounded the PML-N leaders and started raising slogans loudly in an attempt to suppress their voices.

The situation took a turn for the worse when politicians and PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.

TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being beaten from behind, after which he and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased the man who had instigated them to retaliate.

A Peshawari chappal was thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticizing the government. The police, meanwhile, were nowhere to be found.

Later, PML-N leaders rallied and blamed the government for the situation.

