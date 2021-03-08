Prime Minister Imran Khan says the money was also used to influence the results of the KP Senate elections





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized the opposition on Monday, saying the money was used to influence not only the results of Islamabad’s seat in the senatorial elections, but also the seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s election to the chamber high.

This was said by the Prime Minister at a PTI meeting in which the Prime Minister addressed party members, urging them to push the government’s rhetoric on the Senate elections.

The PTI chairman said senators from his party were already receiving offers to sell their votes for the upcoming senatorial elections.

“I know very well which senator was offered what”, declared the Prime Minister.

The prime minister continued his criticism of Pakistan’s Election Commission, saying its role has been controversial in recent Senate polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized PDM co-candidate for Senate Speaker, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, adding that the PPP leader had “destroyed [the concept of] morality [in politics] and the whole nation is watching his actions “.

“The opposition used the money to win the siege of Islamabad,” he said, referring to the surprise loss of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The PM urged party officials to highlight the issue of the opposition allegedly buying votes in Senate elections, adding that the PPP and PML-N have also used money as a tool to influence elections in the past. .

“These people spend money first to get elected, then spend the same money [on illegal activities]Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Gilani takes shock victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad

After a hotly contested electoral battle last week, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani emerged victorious against the ruling party’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

After the outcome was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Hafeez’s defeat was announced to him by Zain Qureshi who was the minister’s polling agent after which the two men kissed.

Gillani received 169 votes while Shaikh received 164. Out of a total of 341 votes, 6 were rejected and 1 was not polled.

Gillani’s certificate of election for the Senate seat was also issued by the ECP.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos