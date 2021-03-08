Fallout from PSL 2021 postponement continues, PCB lead doctor resigns





After being embarrassed by the news of the postponement of PSL 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered another setback after the head of its medical panel resigned due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the tournament of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). . PSL 2021 began on February 20 but recently the PCB announced that 6 players and 1 support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, although the board did not disclose the identity of the players.

PSL 2021: the problems continue to mount for the PCB

According to a PTI report, Dr. Sohail Saleem has tendered his resignation to President Ehsan Mani, as the fiasco will be investigated. The report says the PCB spokesperson has confirmed the news of Dr Saleem’s resignation, but no decision has yet been made on whether to accept it.

???? HBL PSL 6 postponed

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, Commercial Director and Babar Hamid will hold a press conference at the National Stadium at 3 p.m. to provide further updates.

Learn more: https: //t.co/GM68WWmnT8

# HBLPSL6

PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

The source added that senior PCB officials are feeling the heat due to questions being asked about the various loopholes in the bio-secure bubble. Moreover, even Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the chief boss of the board of directors, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the brutal postponement of the league, which has tarnished the image of Pakistani cricket around the world. .

Alex Hales’ breakfast controversy

In addition to dealing with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, PCB has also been criticized for the poor quality of the dietary arrangement during PSL 2021. England cricketer Alex Hales recently shared an image on her social media account of the food offered to her for breakfast. . Alex Hales’ breakfast image on his Instagram Story featured two eggs and a toast. However, what was really amazing was that the quality of the eggs was really poor.

Latest PSL 2021 news: No pandemic insurance coverage

In the latest PSL 2021 news, PCB media director Samiul Hassan Burney recently said that the PSL 2021 insurance policy does not cover pandemics. He also added that even though insurance companies are unwilling to cover pandemics, the PCB still has general insurance for players who participated in the 2021 PSL season.

PSL report: a PSL vs IPL clash should take place

While recent reports indicated that PSL 2021 did not have pandemic insurance coverage, earlier reports indicated that the remaining games of the PSL 2021 season could be staged in May of this year. If the season passes in May, there is a chance that the PSL vs IPL clash will take place.

The Cricket Control Council of India (BCCI) recently released the full schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season according to which the tournament is scheduled to be played between April 9 and May 30. the second half of the IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, several cricketers like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi among others who participate in both leagues will have to choose one tournament over another.

Image: Pakistani Super League / Twitter

Stay up to date on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravagance.

