Din vs Ngabalin on Jokowi’s suggestion to fire Moeldoko





Jakarta – Coalition for Action to Save Indonesia declarer Din Syamsuddin suggested to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to fire Presidential Office Head (KSP) Moeldoko. He felt that Moeldoko was clearly involved in the event which was claimed by the Democratic Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang. However, this suggestion was rejected by KSP experts. Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. Din Syamsuddin wondered if there had been interference by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the KLB which appointed Moeldoko to the presidency. Moeldoko had previously said on several occasions not to drag Jokowi into the PD KLB case. If Jokowi allows it, according to Din, it is worth investigating the existence of government intervention in the PDE KLB case. However, if not, Din suggested that Moeldoko be fired. “It is important to ask whether General (ret’d) Morldoko’s involvement in the KLB was approved by President Joko Widodo as his superior or not? If President Joko Widodo allows or gives his blessing, then the president can be considered to have intervened in a political party and damaged the democratic order, “said Guru. Great Islamic Political Thought of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, UIN Jakarta. “If he never allows it, then General (ret’d) Moeldoko deserves to be fired from the KSP because it damages the image of the president, and if he leads a political party, it will interfere with the implementation. implementation of his duties as KSP, “added Din. However, KSP expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin asked Din not to interfere with the matter. According to him, it was none of Din’s business. “Regarding the issues where you want to be fired, that’s none of our business, it’s the president’s business, don’t get involved, it’s none of your business,” Ngabalin said when contacted on Monday. (08/03/2021). Ali Mochtar Ngabalin visits JICT (Adhyasta / detikcom) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin visits JICT (Adhyasta / detikcom) After all, according to Ngabalin, Moeldoko’s participation in the extraordinary meeting of the Democratic Party was a personal matter. Everyone, Ngabalin said, has the right to determine their attitude. Watch video: Democratic KLB participants reveal number of irregularities in Moeldoko’s election [Gambas:Video 20detik]

