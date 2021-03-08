Letter: Will our republic survive Donald Trump? | Letters





I am in mourning. I mourn the disappearance of American exceptionalism. I learned early on to embrace the concept of our special rule of law form of government. I thought we lived in a very special country. A country where no one was above the law or was not subject to it.

It is a bitter pill, indeed, to realize that Donald Trump is most likely beyond the reach of ever being convicted of anything in a US court. A jury can only be suspended by one juror. Someone who puts their love of Trump before their duty to be an impartial arbiter. A person who absolutely refuses to believe anything negative about themselves, even in the face of overwhelming evidence.

Trump once bragged that I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn’t lose a voter. If they voted for him on a ballet, they would be inclined to vote for him in a jury.

I once proudly pointed out a more than 200-year-old tradition of peaceful transfer of the reins of government power as even more positive proof of the uniqueness of the United States of America. Once again, Donald Trump has proven me wrong. Mitch McConnell unequivocally described the storming of our nation’s capital building on January 6: “There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. . ” Yet Donald Trump suffered no tangible consequences for his behavior.

Watching the Trump mob ransack people’s homes and beat up the police left me shaken and fearful for the future of our beloved country.

When the constitutional convention finished its work in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government was proposed, he replied: A republic, if you can keep it. American exceptionalism did not survive Donald Trump, our republic?

