Xi Jinping awkwardly praises his “toilet revolution” policy – Taiwan English News

Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping appeared to squirm a bit in embarrassment when a representative praised the Supreme Leader for his thoughtful “toilet revolution” policy at the Fourth Session of the 13th Congress People’s National (APN) yesterday. , Monday March 8.

Xi was attending a forum for National People’s Congress deputies when a representative made flattering remarks about the policy, perhaps ignoring the controversies that stalked the implementation of the grand toilet modernization plan, including high-level corruption that saw a top leader kicked out. party less than two months ago.

Xi appeared to squirm a bit when the representative praised him for thinking of such small details, such as the toilet, on behalf of the people.

“Even the toilet, that kind of trivial problem, you think of people,” the representative said. “They are all very, very grateful,” she gushed.

Xi Jinping first announced his “Toilet Revolution” in November 2015, making the front page of the Communist Party spokesperson newspaper. People’s Daily.

China’s public toilets were described at the time as unsanitary, dirty, rude, scary, and often rare. The toilet problem concerned public health and was embarrassing as more and more international tourists were coming.

Chinese public toilet in Tonghua, China: October 7, 2005. Dominique rivard

The Grand, Master Plan

A plan has been devised to build toilets to modern standards, maintain them and improve bathroom etiquette.

Xi’s awkward expression in yesterday’s plenary was perhaps a response to the representative calling the bathroom issue “trivial.” For Xi, the problem is far from a trifle.

“Toilet problems are not trivial matters, but an important aspect of improving infrastructure in urban and rural areas,” Xi said. Xinhua News in November 2017.

Between 2016 and 2019, China spent 21 billion RMB (3.2 billion USD) build or renovate 68,000 public toilets at tourist sites in urban areas, and over 10 million improved toilets in rural areas.

But the implementation of the policy has been beset by controversy, and it has reached a critical point in recent times.

The urban-rural divide

In a village in Lingbao, Henan province, a team of workers led by the village chief recently started demolishing all the outbuildings on the orders of the city government, according to the report. Harsh winter. By the end of February, nearly 40 outbuildings had already been demolished, but no new facilities had been built.

Residents of the village were left to relieve themselves in the fields or by the river, including elderly people with reduced mobility, according to Harsh winterreport of: “Who will pay for Xi Jinping’s vanity plans? “

In urban areas, politicians have seen problems with politicians using “eye-catching technological components in the design of public toilets in order to outdo themselves and advance their careers,” according to an article in the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced publication. International Studies. Viewpoints.

In an article titled “The toilet revolution in China: a top-down innovation experience(Sophie) Jiayuan Wang says the program saw the technology used for the sake of the technology, rather than a real net benefit to the end user.

In the urban part of the program, the use of digital technology is a highlight, Wang points out, noting that GIS technology has been used to enable people to find the nearest public toilets through a mobile app – the National Public. Toilet Cloud.

“A strong departure from the image of open squat latrines, the new facility spared no penny by installing equipment that maximizes user comfort, from self-cleaning toilets to toilet paper vending machines,” Wang writes.

At the rear, the system also alerts operators responsible for maintenance with real-time reports on air quality, humidity and odor levels.

“Meeting the specific needs of tourists, the program also provides free Wi-Fi, ATMs and phone charging stations in public restrooms,” Wang noted.

While many of these innovations have positive benefits, some extravagant examples have seen the installation of flat-screen TVs and facial recognition systems on toilet paper dispensers to prevent theft.

Made in China

The implementation of the toilet revolution has also become a hotbed of corruption. Apple Daily, July 2019, cited a China Central Television (CCTV) reports that a village in Hebei Province with a population of just 1,800 has signed up to renovate more than 680 public toilets.

A report from January 31, 2021 in Apple Daily, citing a Chinese press website The paper alleged that in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, hundreds of millions of RMB were spent between 2016 and 2020 to build more than 80,000 toilets. However, most toilets have design flaws, poor build quality, or have suffered from lack of maintenance.

“… The many rural toilets that cost a bomb to build have become inconvenient toilets or empty toilets, their practical value and utilization rate are extremely low and can only be counted as a makeover project of the management team public at village level. ~ Professor Zhang Rui, Think of china.

At the head of the implementation of the toilet revolution policy was Li Jinzao, who at the time was vice minister of culture and tourism and chairman of China’s National Tourism Administration.

On July 29, 2020, Li was placed under investigation by the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission. In September, he was removed from his post as Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, and on January 25, 2021, he was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and banned from his public office.

Former Vice Minister Li spoke about China’s toilet revolution in the following video made by Chinese state propaganda outlet CGTN.

While Chinese leaders often tout the idea that China has a “continuous history of 5,000 years of civilization,” the show’s host, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, said in the program: “For China to become a more civilized society, the hygiene of the masses must be improved, especially in rural areas, and for the Chinese tourism industry to flourish, better bathrooms are needed. baths are necessary. “

It just shows that even ancient civilizations are never too old to learn.

The representative of the National People’s Congress praised Xi Jinping for taking into account people’s toilet problems on March 8, 2021.

Taiwan English News is an independent publication without funding or corporate support. If you like what you just read, please show your support by liking or following Facebook or Twitter, or by subscribing to Taiwan English News to receive the latest news by email. Advertising requests are welcome. Share, Like or Comment below.

Related