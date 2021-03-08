Politics
Xi Jinping awkwardly praises his “toilet revolution” policy – Taiwan English News
Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping appeared to squirm a bit in embarrassment when a representative praised the Supreme Leader for his thoughtful “toilet revolution” policy at the Fourth Session of the 13th Congress People’s National (APN) yesterday. , Monday March 8.
Xi was attending a forum for National People’s Congress deputies when a representative made flattering remarks about the policy, perhaps ignoring the controversies that stalked the implementation of the grand toilet modernization plan, including high-level corruption that saw a top leader kicked out. party less than two months ago.
Xi appeared to squirm a bit when the representative praised him for thinking of such small details, such as the toilet, on behalf of the people.
“Even the toilet, that kind of trivial problem, you think of people,” the representative said. “They are all very, very grateful,” she gushed.
Xi Jinping first announced his “Toilet Revolution” in November 2015, making the front page of the Communist Party spokesperson newspaper. People’s Daily.
China’s public toilets were described at the time as unsanitary, dirty, rude, scary, and often rare. The toilet problem concerned public health and was embarrassing as more and more international tourists were coming.
The Grand, Master Plan
A plan has been devised to build toilets to modern standards, maintain them and improve bathroom etiquette.
Xi’s awkward expression in yesterday’s plenary was perhaps a response to the representative calling the bathroom issue “trivial.” For Xi, the problem is far from a trifle.
“Toilet problems are not trivial matters, but an important aspect of improving infrastructure in urban and rural areas,” Xi said. Xinhua News in November 2017.
Between 2016 and 2019, China spent 21 billion RMB (3.2 billion USD) build or renovate 68,000 public toilets at tourist sites in urban areas, and over 10 million improved toilets in rural areas.
But the implementation of the policy has been beset by controversy, and it has reached a critical point in recent times.
The urban-rural divide
In a village in Lingbao, Henan province, a team of workers led by the village chief recently started demolishing all the outbuildings on the orders of the city government, according to the report. Harsh winter. By the end of February, nearly 40 outbuildings had already been demolished, but no new facilities had been built.
Residents of the village were left to relieve themselves in the fields or by the river, including elderly people with reduced mobility, according to Harsh winterreport of: “Who will pay for Xi Jinping’s vanity plans? “
In urban areas, politicians have seen problems with politicians using “eye-catching technological components in the design of public toilets in order to outdo themselves and advance their careers,” according to an article in the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced publication. International Studies. Viewpoints.
In an article titled “The toilet revolution in China: a top-down innovation experience(Sophie) Jiayuan Wang says the program saw the technology used for the sake of the technology, rather than a real net benefit to the end user.
In the urban part of the program, the use of digital technology is a highlight, Wang points out, noting that GIS technology has been used to enable people to find the nearest public toilets through a mobile app – the National Public. Toilet Cloud.
“A strong departure from the image of open squat latrines, the new facility spared no penny by installing equipment that maximizes user comfort, from self-cleaning toilets to toilet paper vending machines,” Wang writes.
At the rear, the system also alerts operators responsible for maintenance with real-time reports on air quality, humidity and odor levels.
“Meeting the specific needs of tourists, the program also provides free Wi-Fi, ATMs and phone charging stations in public restrooms,” Wang noted.
While many of these innovations have positive benefits, some extravagant examples have seen the installation of flat-screen TVs and facial recognition systems on toilet paper dispensers to prevent theft.
Made in China
The implementation of the toilet revolution has also become a hotbed of corruption. Apple Daily, July 2019, cited a China Central Television (CCTV) reports that a village in Hebei Province with a population of just 1,800 has signed up to renovate more than 680 public toilets.
A report from January 31, 2021 in Apple Daily, citing a Chinese press website The paper alleged that in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, hundreds of millions of RMB were spent between 2016 and 2020 to build more than 80,000 toilets. However, most toilets have design flaws, poor build quality, or have suffered from lack of maintenance.
“… The many rural toilets that cost a bomb to build have become inconvenient toilets or empty toilets, their practical value and utilization rate are extremely low and can only be counted as a makeover project of the management team public at village level. ~ Professor Zhang Rui, Think of china.
At the head of the implementation of the toilet revolution policy was Li Jinzao, who at the time was vice minister of culture and tourism and chairman of China’s National Tourism Administration.
On July 29, 2020, Li was placed under investigation by the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission. In September, he was removed from his post as Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, and on January 25, 2021, he was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and banned from his public office.
Former Vice Minister Li spoke about China’s toilet revolution in the following video made by Chinese state propaganda outlet CGTN.
While Chinese leaders often tout the idea that China has a “continuous history of 5,000 years of civilization,” the show’s host, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, said in the program: “For China to become a more civilized society, the hygiene of the masses must be improved, especially in rural areas, and for the Chinese tourism industry to flourish, better bathrooms are needed. baths are necessary. “
It just shows that even ancient civilizations are never too old to learn.
Taiwan English News is an independent publication without funding or corporate support. If you like what you just read, please show your support by liking or following Facebook or Twitter, or by subscribing to Taiwan English News to receive the latest news by email. Advertising requests are welcome. Share, Like or Comment below.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]