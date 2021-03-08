Boris Johnson’s aide denies Conservative Party funds used to renovate Downing Street apartments | Political news





Conservative Party funds will not pay for a Downing Street renovation that would have cost around 200,000 people, Boris Johnson’s press secretary said. The allegedly expensive renovation of the apartment Boris Johnson shares with his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their baby Wilfred has been reported by the Daily Mail as being partly funded by Conservative Party funds. They live in a four bedroom apartment above Number 11 Downing Street as it is larger than Number 10, where the Prime Minister’s offices are located. Picture:

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds welcomed Wilfred in April 2020

On Monday, aides to the prime minister did not confirm whether party donations were used to foot the bill, but said they would be properly reported if that happened. The prime minister said at a press conference: “All these requests will be answered with normal statements.” Mr Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said: “Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for the renovation of the Downing Street estate”. She said the Conservative HQ “supports the leader of the Conservative Party in his political activities but not in the manner in which he is accused”. Asked whether donors had been encouraged to pay for the renovation, Ms Stratton said any donation would be reported through the Election Commission, the House of Commons Membership Register or in ministerial transparency statements. . “With every twist, there will be tapes and reports,” she said. Picture:

There have been accusations that Conservative Party donors have been asked to help fund the renovation of Mr Johnson’s apartment

The Cabinet Office’s annual report, due in July, will include details of the work on Downing Street, she said. As to whether that would include a list of donations, she said: “He will have the right level of information to make it clear what renovation and renovations took place in Downing Street last year.” Ms Stratton declined to confirm whether any donations or gifts contributed to the renovation. But, she added, “I’m saying that all donations, gifts, and benefits will be declared in transparency that you – we – will all get and be able to study over time.”

