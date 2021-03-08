Justice Katju: My response to an Indica News reader on Pakistan





MARKANDEY KATJU

Judge Markandey Katju

Justice Markandey Katju is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of India and former Chairman of the Press Council of India. The opinions expressed are his own.

I had written an article, Six Questions for Imran Khan, which had been published in indica News.

In response, I received this letter by email from Canada:

Dear Judge Katju

I received your forwarded article and I appreciate it. I was born in India and my family moved to Pakistan. So, I am as much Indian as I am Pakistani. I have lived in Canada for over 40 years and am by no means a supporter of Imran Khan.

However, after thirty years Pakistan emerged from the Bhutto / Shareef dynasty which used Pakistan as an ATM for their personal gain. They jointly destroyed the Pakistani economy which survived only thanks to constant financial injections from the IMF. After a long time, Pakistan emerged from a vicious political circle and a new face appeared, perhaps with military backing.

However, I have no doubt that Imran Khan is fighting with the establishment to get rid of the culture of corruption and I am not sure he will survive. The entire “tola” opposition has joined forces to remove him from power.

The main problem facing the country is rising inflation due to the decline of the PKR against the US dollar. The previous government kept the value of the US dollar high by creating an artificial demand for PKR on the borrowed US currency.

I respect your relevant questions, but the answer is not straightforward. You know Pakistan has a history of military takeovers. Over the past two and a half years, Imran has not kept his promises but remember that he does not have a majority in parliament and that he relies on the support of coalition partners, some of whom are ” eligible ”.

Imran’s downfall will be swift if he tackles military corruption as he battles with the civilian. The only solution is to go slowly on the army. If he succeeds, then the military power will retreat and the army will come under civilian rule, as happened in Turkey. This will be the right time to hold the military accountable for bad deeds.

As for the other issues, you know Pakistan needs time to cope with financial difficulties and it will take time.

The Ahmadi issue is emotional / political in Pakistan and Imran may commit political suicide by tackling this issue at a time when the opposition is hungry for blood.

Your questions are valid, but “take it slow” is the right approach.

Greetings

My response was as follows:

Dear [Name],

Thank you for your email.

Let me tell you up front that I do not view Imran Khan as personally corrupt (unlike Bhuttos and Sharifs), just as I do not view Narendra Modi as personally corrupt (unlike the Gandhi), nor Hitler as personally corrupt. . Hitler had no foreign bank accounts and virtually no assets when he died. Different people have different motivations. Hitler was not looking for money but for power.

However, I do not agree with you on several points that you raised:

1. You say that if Imran Khan succeeds, military power will decrease and the army will fall under civilian rule. I submit that you live in a paradise for fools. Please read carefully this article I wrote some time ago: https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2019/08/26/opinion-the-truth-about-the-pakistan-military. html

As you will understand after reading this article, the Pakistani military is actually a large gang of dacoits that have spread their tentacles in almost every sector of the Pakistani economy. It’s like Dracula, a vampire, who can only survive by sucking human blood. To think that he would one day retreat or fall under civilian rule is to live in the land.

The military has been the real ruler of Pakistan since General Ayub Khan staged a military coup in 1958. They will never relinquish power because it allows senior officers to amass fortunes.

But the army needs a fig leaf from the civilian regime to hide behind, and for that it has selected a puppet like Imran Khan, who while shouting and shouting against corruption, never whispered a word against the corruption. Pakistani Cosa Nostra, Pakistani Army.

2. Imran Khan, like Modi, shouted hoarse to recover the money that some people had illegally embezzled from Pakistan abroad and bring it back to the country. But he didn’t even get one of those rupees back. So wasn’t it just demagoguery, for public consumption, or a “jumla”, as Amit Shah called it?

3. You say the Ahmadi issue is an emotional issue, and Imran Khan will kill himself if he seeks to tackle the problem.

So, in your opinion, he should turn a blind eye to the killings and other atrocities perpetrated against the Ahmadis (who make up barely 3-4% of the population of Pakistan), just as the world has turned a blind eye to the horrific atrocities committed against the Jews. during the Nazi reign. Refer: https://www.rabwah.net/the-barbaric-persecution-of-ahmadis-in-pakistan/

In addition, Imran Khan had sought and obtained the support of Tehreeke Labait, Khatm-e-Nabuwat and other anti-Ahmadi religious extremists in the 2018 parliamentary elections, and he will need it in the next elections as well. So why should he take action against them? After all, he’s a politician.

4. Has Imran Khan taken action against those of his own MPs who are corrupt (some of whom had been members of the PPP or PMLN before switching to the PTI just before the 2018 elections), especially the dubious “ electable ”(the crooked sugar barons and other businessmen who received PTI tickets)? Or did he give them a pass, to keep his own kursi safe? And so is he not hypocritical when he speaks against corruption?

5. The huge and growing increase in the prices of food, fuel, electricity, etc. and record unemployment have become a nightmare for Pakistanis (as well as for Indians). Why did Imran Khan not address this issue in his speech to Parliament? How long will he continue to blame the opposition for all the evils in Pakistan?

I compared Imran Khan to American crook Soapy Smith. Like Soapy, Imran Khan too, is as smooth as he gets, and talkative, like Modi.

I maintain that Imran Khan will only last in power until it suits military and other interests. When his usefulness is over he will find the carpet under his feet removed so quickly that his head will spin.

Greetings

Judge Katju

