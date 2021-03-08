Women’s Day 2021: Women entrepreneurs the biggest beneficiaries of the PM Modis Stand-Up India and Mudra programs





Public procurement of women-owned MSEs also reached an all-time high in FY21 since the launch of the MSME Sambandh public procurement policy monitoring platform in December 2017. Credit and financing for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi governs two programs promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment by helping to set up micro-enterprises Stand-Up India and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY) – women are their main beneficiaries. For the nearly five-year-old Stand-Up India program, under which bank loans of 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore are granted to at least one listed caste or tribe and only one female borrower per commercial bank branch scheduled, out of 81% of account holders were women as of February 26, 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance. The government should be commended for developing such gender sensitive policies, for galvanizing the path of female entrepreneurship, and in particular for realizing the role of women in the economy. We know that 60% of Indian women are sitting at home and that requires a massive awakening. The government has recognized this and it is incumbent on chambers of commerce like ours to be the connection points to raise awareness of the programs available, Jahnabi Phookan, national president of the FICCI Ladies Organization told Financial Express Online. As of 26.02.2021, more than 81%, or 91,109 accounts worth 20,749 crore rupees, have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs under the Stand-Up India program, the ministry said in a statement to the occasion of International Women’s Day. Monday. This represented an increase of 73,155 female-owned accounts amounting to Rs 16,712.72 crore which were sanctioned under the Stand-Up India program as of February 17, 2020. Also Read: Government Seeks Outsourcing Bharat Craft Ecommerce Portal For MSMEs Months After Project Failed Similarly, for the PMMY launched in April 2015, around 68%, or 19.04 crore accounts amounting to Rs 6.36 lakh crore, have been sanctioned for women entrepreneurs under the MUDRA program since its inception. creation on February 26, 2021. The program intends to grant up to Rs 10 lakh of loans to small / micro non-corporate and non-agricultural enterprises classified as Mudra loans granted by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small financial banks, microfinance institutions and non-bank financial corporations. It is important to note that the public procurement of women-owned micro and small enterprises (MSEs) has also reached a record level in FY21 since the launch of the public procurement policy monitoring platform. MSME Sambandh in December 2017 by the government. Government departments, organizations and ministries had already purchased goods and services worth Rs 563.88 crore from 3,622 women-owned SMEs as of March 8, 2021, during the current fiscal year against Rs 393 , 43 crore of a purchase value in FY20 of 3655 women SMEs. . Meanwhile, the Micro and Small Business Credit Guarantee Fund (CGTMSE) trust, which manages the Micro and Small Business Credit Guarantee Scheme (MPE), had granted guarantee approval to 67,171 bank accounts. loan of women entrepreneurs for an amount of Rs 3,366.63 crore as. of December 12, 2020, in the current fiscal year, according to data shared by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written response to a question to Rajya Sabha in February this year. Accounts approved in FY20 for women entrepreneurs under CGTMSE to support their business expansion and growth was 1,24,984, or Rs. 5,367.38 crore. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







