US Supreme Court Dismisses Latest Trump Election Appeal | Donald Trump News





The court dismissed the last of Donald Trumps’ appeals challenging election results in the battlefield states he lost.

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday on the last of three cases brought before the judges by former President Donald Trump to challenge his loss of an election, putting an end to his pipe-dream in courts that aimed to retain the power.

The court, without comment, dismissed Trumps’ appeal challenging thousands of mail-in ballots cast in Wisconsin, an electoral battleground the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by over 20,000 votes. Biden became president on January 20.

It was the last of three petitions filed with the Supreme Court towards the end of Trump’s presidency that the judges refused to accept. On February 22, the court dismissed two more appeals, a second challenge from Wisconsin and one regarding the vote in Pennsylvania, another pivotal state that Trump lost. Lower courts had already ruled against Trump in all three cases.

It was already clear that the High Court, which includes three judges appointed by Trump, had no intention of intervening in cases and others filed by its allies because it failed to act in Congress on January 6 certified the victory for Bidens. This formal certification was cut short when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The court on Monday dismissed another election-related case filed by Trump ally Lin Wood, who had asked judges to block the second round of Senate elections on Jan.5 in Georgia. The court never followed through on the request and the Democrats won both races, giving them tight control of the Senate.

Also on Monday, the court dodged the opportunity to review the scope of a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been increasingly used to protect police accused of excessive force, dismissing an appeal from a Cleveland man who has sued after being manhandled by police while trying to enter his own home.

Shase Howse said he was crushed to the ground outside the house where he lived with his mother in a poor and predominantly black neighborhood, punched in the back of the neck and jailed after police deemed his actions suspicious. [File: Megan Jelinger/Reuters]Judges declined to hear appeal from Shase Howse, who said he was crushed to the ground outside the house where he lived with his mother in a poor and predominantly black neighborhood, punched in the back of the neck and jailed after the police judged his actions. mistrustful. Howse, who was 20 at the time, is Black. The police officers involved in the 2016 incident are white.

Qualified immunity protects police officers and other types of government officials from civil prosecution in certain circumstances, allowing prosecution only when an individual clearly established statutory or constitutional rights has been violated.

Police use of force has been closely monitored following the May 2020 death of a black man named George Floyd after a Minneapolis officer knelt at his neck.

The United States House of Representatives passed a law on police reform last Wednesday that, among other provisions, would eliminate the qualified law enforcement immunity defense. The legislation, supported by most Democrats and opposed by Republicans, faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

