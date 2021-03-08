Building on Trump’s China Policies

US President Joe Biden gave an overview of his two-hour phone conversation last month with Chinese President Xi Jinping (). In a CNN town hall, Anderson Cooper asked Biden about the human rights record of Uyghurs and China.

We must defend human rights. It’s who we are, Biden said. My comment to him was, and I know him well, and he knows me well … Xi Jinping’s central tenet is that there must be a united and tightly controlled China, and he uses his justification for the things that he does based on this. I pointed out to him that no American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States, and therefore the idea that I am not going to speak out against what he does at Hong Kong, what is it doing with the Uyghurs? in the western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the one-China policy by making it forceful.

Apparently, the connection made when the two were second in national leadership outlived Bidens calling Xi a thug during the campaign.

Biden explained Xis’ position, saying: He understands. Culturally, there are different standards in each country and their leaders are expected to follow them.

Translation: Insight is expected of a Chinese Communist leader.

Cooper insisted on Biden, saying: When you spoke to him, however, about the human rights abuses, is that in relation to the United States, or are there real repercussions for the United States? China?

Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows it, Biden said. What I am doing is making it clear that, in fact, we will continue to reaffirm our role as spokespersons for human rights in the UN and in other agencies that impact their attitude.

China is striving to become the world leader … and to do so, it must gain the trust of other countries. And as long as they are engaged in activities that are contrary to basic human rights, it will be difficult for them to do so, but it is much more complicated. I shouldn’t be trying to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV, Biden said.

(Former US President Donald Trump expressed a similar reservation.)

The Biden administration appeared to be faced with a monumental political dilemma: bring criminal charges against Chinese leaders, potentially including Xi, or ignore a massive moral challenge from China and be accused, even by pro-Biden media, of extreme human rights hypocrisy.

Yet suddenly Biden was thrown a lifeline with the disclosure of a US State Department legal dissent that began under Trump.

Although Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the genocide the persecution of China’s Uyghurs, lawyers for the departments objected.

They say mass rape, forced abortions and sterilizations, and abominable conditions in concentration camps in China are more aptly described as crimes against humanity, a slightly less pejorative label that engages no formal obligation. to act under international or US humanitarian law.

This escape hatch makes it even less likely that Bidens’ repercussions on China will be more than a ritual condemnation. Much better that Trumps reported approval of the Xinjiang camps as an acceptable price to pay for a trade deal, but it does not live up to the historic conclusion of the genocide of the former secretary of state. American Mike Pompeos.

On other Chinese issues, neither Cooper nor members of the public have asked Biden to reveal more about his long conversation with Xi how, for example, the two engaged on the potentially explosive Taiwan issue.

Biden earlier tweeted that he had warned Xi about China’s coercion into Taiwan.

Beijing’s reading of their phone conversation said Xi called the Taiwan issue China’s internal affair.

Did Biden repudiate or reinforce Trumps’ stern private warning of an appropriate US response to Chinese aggression against Taiwan? If so, has Xi invoked a Chinese admiral’s call to sink one or two US aircraft carriers and kill 5,000 to 10,000 US sailors or a Chinese general warning doomsday of nuclear attacks on hundreds? American cities?

Did Biden demand that Xi scold and curb barbaric threats from his subordinates? Did he tell Xi that rather than Taiwan independence means war, as China’s defense spokesperson warned in January, the US position is war means independence ? In other words, not only would the United States come to the defense of the Taiwans, but it would officially recognize it as a separate sovereign state.

This would finally dispense the false principle of Beijing according to which Taiwan is or never was part of Communist China. It would also abandon the flabby United States one-China policy that recognizes Beijing’s position as long as unification proceeds peacefully.

Growing threats from China and increasing repetitions to attack Taiwan have destroyed the precondition for the US transfer of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Threats of force also contravene Article 1 of the Charter of the United Nations.

Biden, like all of his predecessors, is reluctant to publicly utter four little words with enormous moral and geostrategic consequences that America will defend Taiwan, which Trump only hinted at in an interview with Fox News.

By contrast, since the implementation of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, US bipartisan congresses have urged the Democratic and Republican administrations to be more direct in supporting the democratic security of the Taiwans.

Congress is currently considering a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act (TIPA), which establishes a limited authorization for the president to use military force for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Taiwan from armed attacks.

TIPA would end US strategic ambiguity and help deter China from preparing for real conflict. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill last year, but Trump, concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, and re-election, has done nothing to move it forward.

Biden, with control from both houses and bipartisan consensus in Congress, can reduce Beijing’s risk of calamitous miscalculation by supporting strategic clarity in Taiwan. It would strengthen his hand for the next conversation with Xi.

On February 16, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: I can assure you that this president is not looking to the former president for advice on his foreign policy.

However, the administration should avoid a massive rejection of the policies of its predecessors just so as not to be Trump. Biden would benefit from relying on what the national security team wins, if not always, Trump himself is right about China.

Policy differences and mixed signals are not unique to the Trump administration. In addition to divisions over the Uyghur genocide, the State Department has derailed Bidens’ opposition to the Russian pipeline to Germany.

Joseph Bosco was National Director of China in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense. He is a member of the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute.