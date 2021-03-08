While waiting for the government to respond, a farmer hailed by PM Modi for obtaining a patent

Delighted that his innovation caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hyderabad-based farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy also expressed disappointment that he saw no response from government agencies or agricultural universities about his patented product.

On his Mann Ki Baat radio show on February 28, PM Modi urged students and young people to learn more about Indian science by following the path shown by Reddy, an innovative farmer who had developed varieties naturally enriched wheat and rice. with vitamin D.

These thanks and congratulatory messages are great, but I expect the government to come forward to pass this innovation on to the people. I am ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government to bring this technology to fields across the country, so that India can export paddy and wheat fortified with vitamin D to all over the world, Reddy said.

On February 11, the 70-year-old farmer was granted a patent for his innovation from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for his new findings. It is a matter of pride for the Indian government that Reddy received the Padma Shri Award last year, Prime Minister Modi said.

According to the WIPO document, which was seen by HT, Reddy’s invention provides a novel composition based on non-chemical natural plant extracts to produce cultivated plants with high vitamin D content, without genetic modification or application. chemicals.

During this coronavirus pandemic, every doctor explained how a vitamin D deficiency would affect the body’s immunity. But I felt that this natural way of fortifying foods with vitamin D would go a long way in improving human immunity levels, he said.

The practitioner said that he would wait a little longer for the state and central governments to react. Otherwise, I don’t mind linking to multinational companies for the commercial exploitation of my patented product, he said.

Already, Reddy is in talks with a Mumbai-based multinational to sign an agreement for the mass production of these new varieties of rice and wheat. He declined to disclose further details about the MNC at this point, however.

Agriculture Commissioner and Telangana Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, however, said the state government fully appreciates Venkat Reddy’s innovation and will certainly encourage his product.

However, there is a procedure within the government for the mass production of new varieties of rice or paddy. It is to be studied by scientists at the Agricultural University of Professor Jayashankar, and then approved by the Indian Agricultural Research Council. We will certainly have discussions with Venkat Reddy on how to move things forward, the commissioner said.

According to Reddy, there is no vitamin D in the normal varieties of rice or wheat available in the market today. Through my experiences in my own fields in Alwal near Secunderabad, I managed to produce a variety of rice containing vitamin D in the amount of 102-141 international units (IU) per 100 grams and a variety of wheat consisting of 1606 IU in 100 grams he mentioned.

He filed a first national patent application with the Indian Patent Office in Chennai on August 2, 2019 and a year later he filed an international patent application on August 1, 2020. After numerous studies and investigations, the ‘World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)) published the study, granting a patent to my products, Reddy said.

Reddy has used various nutrient enhancing compositions such as carrot extract, cornmeal, and sweet potato extract, which increase the vitamin D content of plants when applied during irrigation of crop plants. These extracts were prepared by various methods like cooking and blending and mixing them with water in certain concentrations and supplied to the fields by various irrigation methods. In some methods, the seeds of paddy or wheat are soaked in these extracts before sowing.

Asked how a dropout might come up with such innovative experiences, he said: Well, you don’t have to have an official degree to experience farming. It comes naturally. When it comes to my research on crops rich in vitamin D, the sun god is my inspiration.

Reddy also did several other experiments with the soil. Last year, he also invented a technique for spraying mud on crops that would act as a pest repellant. This has helped me and my fellow farmers to prevent the locust attack on our fields, he said.