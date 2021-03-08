Opinion | Outweighs the Republican Party





For the publisher:

Re Trumps Iron Grip on the GOP, by Daniel McCarthy (Op-Ed, March 2):

This usurpation of the Republican Party described by Mr. McCarthy boils down to two factors. Survival bias means that those who have chosen to stay in the party support its leadership. And the demographics mean the only way the party can stay in power is through gerrymandering, voter suppression, etc.

Seen in this light, Republican actions are logical and predictable. Today’s Republican Party will not magically change; those who are repelled and indignant have already left. To unite and heal our country, we must use appropriate political and legal means such as strengthening the right to vote, enacting anti-gerrymandering legislation and limiting filibustering to ensure that the majority interests of the center right and the left are adequately and proportionately represented.

Jay MarkowitzPound Ridge, New York

For the publisher:

Daniel McCarthy suggests that one of the reasons for the Trump administration’s setbacks is the bad luck the Covid-19 crisis hit in a year of re-election. This particular pity party is unwarranted.

Governors who have approached the crisis bluntly have seen their popularity skyrocket. Donald Trump had the opportunity to resuscitate his tarnished image by showing leadership, mobilizing the federal government to meet challenges and using his chair to create social solidarity in the face of shared misfortune.

The fact that he did not accomplish any of the above that he wasted this opportunity by denying the severity of the pandemic, bickering with public health leaders and touting the use of bleach bears witness to his failures as president and has nothing to do with bad luck.

Timothy Christenfeld, Lincoln, Mass.

A disconnection on voting restrictions

For the publisher:

The Conservatives are constantly yelling at the possibility of restrictions on gun ownership laws, saying their Second Amendment rights will be violated if such restrictions are passed. Yet when it comes to restrictions on another constitutionally protected right, the right to vote, they seem to favor this type of restriction.

The only difference I can see is who will affect the restrictions.

Jane L. Lassner Norwalk, Conn.

