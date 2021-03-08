Big Bazaar workers write to PM Modi to help them save their jobs





Representative image Highlights The group of employees represents more than 2.1 lakh women employed directly and indirectly at Big Bazaar “We implore you to intervene so that we are not pushed into an abyss of poverty and shame,” the letter said. In August 2020, Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of the retail, wholesale and logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore Amid the delay in executing the Future Group deal with Reliance Retail, women employed by the Future Group Big Bazaar supermarket chain wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Women’s Day to help them. to save their jobs. The employee group named Women of Big Bazaar SOS said it represents over 2.1 lakh women employed directly and indirectly with Big Bazaar across the country. “Since we went through difficult times during the pandemic, the arrangement between Future Group and Reliance Retail has given us a lot of hope and confidence for our livelihoods. However, Amazon, the global US giant, has tried to end this link through frequent court cases and therefore our future and that of our families are precarious, ”the letter read. Women work as sales associates, customer service managers, housekeeping and security personnel, work in garment factories and food vendors, and in some cases are the only members of their group. family to earn a living. “You can well understand the trauma and the sheer helplessness we face today. Without our jobs and our sources of income, we would be left at the mercy of the cruel world. We will all suffer deeply and our families will suffer unimaginable hardships, ”they said. “We expect you to give us a little support so that we can live with dignity and be able to help our families. We implore you to intervene so that we are not pushed into an abyss of poverty and shame, “the letter added. These women are employed with Big Bazaar in cities of India like Silchar, Gangtok, Agartala, Gaya, Asansol, Jharsuguda, Bharuch, Latur, Kota, Bardez, Ambala, Baddi, Kota, Jammu in the north to Davangere, Kasargod, Tirupur and Vijayawada. In August 2020, Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore. Amazon, which owns a 49% stake in promoter entity Future Coupons, opposed the deal and initiated legal proceedings before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court as well as the International Arbitration Center of Singapore (SIAC).







