China’s weaknesses pose a challenge, not a threat, to the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had their first phone conversation on February 10, a frosty conversation that portends an equally cool relationship. The administration is reviewing its policy towards China, which may be surprisingly close to former US President Donald Trump’s hard line. It is a mistake.

Former US President Franklin Roosevelts said that American citizens have nothing to fear but fear itself is powerfully effective. Despite China’s increasingly frightening reputation, America’s biggest fear of the country should be over-fear of China.

While there are grounds for rethinking US policy, given China’s dramatic progress and growing assertiveness, Washington should develop its response from a position of trust. It is certainly not the most dangerous time of our lives, as Republican Senator Jim Inhofe has said. The Soviet Union might not have made any Apple products, but it was a bristly, paranoid nuclear state, at times, the United States. This fear has brought the world closer to nuclear war on several occasions, including until 1983 with the NATO exercise Able Archer 83 which almost scared the Soviets into war.

And contrary to conventional wisdom today, the engagement with China has been a resounding success if you remember where Beijing started from. The country visited by US President Richard Nixon in 1972 was a madhouse convulsed by the Cultural Revolution, a mix a massive party purge, a wacky collectivist utopia, a multidimensional civil war and a monomaniac personality cult. Beijing’s uncertain future has destabilized an already cold war-ridden region turned hot on the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam.

However, the death of Chairman Mao Zedongs four years later led to the rapid transformation of China’s leadership and direction. Although many analysts, including myself, have been overly optimistic about the prospects for positive political change amid China’s radical social and economic reorganization, the country has become considerably more liberal even after the Tiananmen Square protests. .

Chinese citizens have taken control of their personal lives, escaped overwhelming poverty, and exploited intellectual interstices in the more flexible authoritarian system that has developed. Widespread interaction with the West was limited but tolerated. This much improved China probably would not have developed if the United States and other democratic states had attempted to keep China confined internationally.

Alas, Xi has arrived. Although Chinese politics began to harden before his rise, he dramatically brought party (and personal) power to the fore. He strengthened the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a Leninist institution and retreated towards Maoist totalitarianism at home. Under him, socialism with Chinese characteristics resembled fascism, with private enterprises enlisted as an instrument of state power. He claims nationalist prerogatives abroad.

China has expanded its capabilities, ambitions, opportunities and threats created new political urgency in Washington and Western capitals. There is no doubt that Beijing poses a serious challenge to the United States’ world domination. A more influential China could also undermine the international order as a whole. There has been an increase in aggression in Hong Kong, in all Asia-Pacific waters, towards Taiwan, through the Belt and Road initiative, following the pandemics, and further provoked a dramatic hardening of attitudes towards Beijing across party lines in Washington. Even Biden, despite his not-so-distant portrayal of China as a competitor, seems likely to pick up where Trump’s controversial administration left off.

Whatever policy is proposed, however, fear is the wrong answer.

Rule X will not be forever. When he leaves, whether through death, retirement or a coup, China could return to a more liberal path. Maos’ philosophy, unlike its ubiquitous imagery, did not survive his death. Twice-purged statesman Deng Xiaoping has enjoyed the ultimate revenge, preparing for the radical transformation of his country away from Maoism.

Likewise, the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953 led to substantial liberalization in the Soviet Union despite the continuation of the Cold War. Then Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev ruled with a lighter touch, an early and more limited version of perestroika and glasnosteven allowing the publication of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s work until Leonid Brezhnev arranges a coup in the name of stasis.

With China’s future uncertain, Washington should play the long game. Western countries should better mold democratic values ​​and encourage a freer flow of information to the Chinese people, both online and offline. The kind of frontal assault on the legitimacy of the CCP launched by the still clumsy former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo risks convincing the Chinese leadership that they face an existential threat, ensuring a more hostile and feverish response. Worse yet, such tactics help Beijing’s rulers don the mantle of Chinese nationalism.

Although China is a much more complete rival than the Soviet Union, its feet are made of clay. Excessive debt, inefficient public enterprises and discriminatory economic policies are important weaknesses. China is also heading on a demographic cliff, who can leave him old before he gets rich. There are also serious political weaknesses. Xi seems stronger than any leader since Mao, but he has made many enemies. Substantial concern about his policies is evident within the CCP.

Meanwhile, the United States remains abundantly blessed in areas where China is naturally poor. The United States is not afraid of running out of arable land. An aging population is more than adequately complemented by immigration of a type unimaginable now in China. California remains a far more attractive place for global talent than Shenzhen. A free society, in which both information and criticism circulate, is a better incubator for talent and innovation. Time is on the side of Washington more than Beijing, despite its own share of economic and political challenges, ranging from growing indebtedness to fierce partisanship.

Whatever the national advantages of the Wolf Warrior and COVID-19 diplomacy, internationally they have been a failure. China’s global opinions are at trough record, both in the West and in neighboring China. Worse for China, it lacks allies, apart from the almost insolvent and perpetually hostile North Korea. Pakistan is more dependent than a partner. China doesn’t have any real friends either. Who else believes in the principle of Han ethnic superiority? Trade, investment and the BIS could temporarily gain favor with some governments, but Beijing’s determination to use any accumulated advantage has proven to be costly.

It is also important, although often ignored in feverish warnings of the Chinese threat, that China does not pose an existential danger to the United States. The United States remains secure with an ocean far from China; the US military, including its nuclear arsenal, remains far superior to the People’s Liberation Army, and even an inferior US force could deter (highly unlikely) Chinese plots from attacking the US in the future.

Beijing’s aggressiveness towards its neighbors has increased but remains limited. So far, at least, China is seeking to reclaim what it sees as lost historic territories when it was too weak to assert its claims. In other words, China wants the border territories of the Indianot provinces or the entire nation and the outer islands of Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam not to be territories of origin. The only exception, albeit an important one, is Taiwan. Overall, there is little evidence that the occupants of the former Zhongnanhai Imperial Garden are planning a maritime blitzkrieg across the Asia-Pacific. Today’s threat, while real, remains on a vastly different scale than the Japanese Imperial depredations of eight decades ago.

Indeed, any plausible military clash would occur in Asia-Pacific waters along the Chinese coast. American policymakers tend to confuse American influence there, as well as the security of allied states, with vital American interests. However, the decrease in the first and the threats against the second are not the same as the attacks on the third. No doubt Washington would take advantage of its dominance over Asia-Pacific and would find a more competitive environment virtually uncomfortable and emotionally traumatic. Still, the United States would remain largely safe at home.

In this environment, US allies should be the first responders in a crisis. The economic, political and military stakes are obviously more important for them. Further, Washington faces the tyranny of distance. Power projection is much more expensive than the deterrence of power projection, hence Beijing’s emphasis on area anti-access / denial capabilities and Defense departments’ preference for bases, equipment. and additional forces in the region.

It would be better, however, for threatened states to focus on anti-access and area denial against China, which has only limited its ability to project its might. Success requires the ability not to defeat China, but only to substantially increase the price of aggression. American allies can and must take the lead against dangerous Chinese claims.

Unfortunately, Washington’s reckless promises to defend China’s neighbors have long discouraged them from doing more. Taiwan faces the greatest threat, but its military response has been anemic at best. Defense spending shift, and polls of Taiwanese citizens indicate little will to fight. Likewise, the Japanese effort, with barely 1 percent of GDP going to its Self-Defense Force, is a scandal, at least if the Japanese are really worried about a clash with the People’s Liberation Army on the Senkaku Islands. Washington should feel no obligation to defend nations that leave their security to others.

The Trump administration launched a full-scale attack on China with significant energy but insufficient foresight. The strategy has reinforced China’s growing isolation, which is neither feasible nor desirable. The Biden administration can do better. He should start by recognizing that the United States is in a position of strength. While the challenge is great, American citizens should fear neither China nor the future.