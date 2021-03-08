Man linked to Trump’s friend Roger Stone arrested in riot on Capitol Hill





Supporters of US President Donald Trump demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Stephanie Keith | Reuters

A man linked to Roger Stone the Republican “dirty trickster” who received a pardon from his friend former President Donald Trump has been arrested on criminal charges relating to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

New York resident Roberto Minuta, who allegedly provided security for Stone in Washington in the hours leading up to the pro-Trump invasion of Capitol Hill, was arrested on Saturday, according to WNBC 4 New York.

Minuta, a tattoo artist from Newburgh, New York, who has ties to right-wing militia Oath Keepers, is due to appear in federal court in White Plains, New York later Monday.

CNBC has requested details of the charges against Minuta from prosecutors.

Another man was arrested Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by the FBI on charges related to the Capitol riots after being deported by Kenyan authorities.

This man, Isaac Steve Sturgeon, is accused of picking up a metal barricade during the riot, pushing it into the police guarding the compound, and then crawling underneath to enter the Capitol building, before he be prevented from entering.

Sturgeon, a 32-year-old lawn care business owner from Dillon, MT, is scheduled to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Monday for obstructing justice and obstructing law enforcement during civil unrest . Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to order his detention without bail pending trial.

A criminal complaint indicates that Sturgeon visited Kenya on January 24 and then purchased a ticket back to the United States on April 5. Kenyan authorities expelled him from their country before that date.

On January 16, 2021, the FBI posted photograph # 104-AFO (“Assault on Federal Officers”) on its website, requesting the public’s help in identifying those involved in the Capitol Riots. The sturgeon is in the top row, on the far right.

Source: FBI | Department of Justice

More than 200 people have been charged in connection with the riot, which began after a rally where Trump urged his supporters to help him fight congressional confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election Five people, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick, died in the riot.

Stone is a longtime friend of Trump and a controversial figure in New York and national politics who revel in an image of a self-identified “dirty trickster.”

He was convicted in a federal trial in Washington in November 2019 of lying under oath to Congress about his efforts to obtain advance information about the disclosure of Russian hacked emails from the director of campaign by then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign.

Trump, who claimed Stone was “a victim of the Russian hoax,” in July 2020 commuted Stone’s 40-month prison sentence just days before Stone was ready to enter jail.

Trump then pardoned Stone in late December, more than a month after his loss to Biden in the general election.

That same night, Trump also pardoned Stone’s former business partner, Republican consultant Paul Manafort.

Manafort, who for some time led Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, had been convicted of crimes related to his consultancy work in Ukraine.

