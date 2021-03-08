Trump’s policy that weakened protection for wild birds is revoked





BILLING, Mont. (AP) The Biden administration on Monday rescinded a policy imposed by former President Donald Trump that significantly weakened the government’s power to enforce a century-old law that protects most American bird species.

Trump has ended criminal prosecutions against the companies responsible for the preventable bird deaths.

The move ended decades-long Migratory Birds Treaty Act enforcement practices, which included a $ 100 million settlement by energy company BP after the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 killing around 100,000 birds.

A federal judge in New York in August struck down the Trump administration’s legal justification for changing the way the bird treaty was applied.

But the administration did not abandon its policy, dismissing fears that many more birds would die and remaining adamant that the law had been inappropriately used to penalize accidental bird deaths.

Home Affairs spokesman Tyler Cherry said Trump’s policies overturned decades of bipartisan and international consensus and allowed the industry to kill birds with impunity.

Cherry said in a statement that the agency plans to come up with new standards that may protect migratory birds and bring certainty to the industry.

Details of the new standards were not immediately made public, but advocacy groups on behalf of the tens of millions of bird watchers in the United States on Monday said they wanted a permit system to regulate more closely related to the hundreds of millions of birds that die each year in collisions. with wind turbines, after landing in oil wells and other industrial causes.

While industries have taken steps to deal with bird deaths, such as putting nets on oil wells and marking transmission equipment to avoid collisions, some individual companies are not dealing with the problem adequately and it there is no uniform approach.

There had really been a lot of collaboration and consensus on what best management practices looked like for most major industries, said Sarah Greenberger, senior vice president of the Audubon Society, a bird advocacy group. There was a lot of commonality, which is why the moves of the last administration were so unnecessary.

Industry groups have supported Trump’s policies, but since President Joe Biden took office they have expressed their willingness to work with the Democrat. The American Petroleum Institute on Monday called for policies that support environmental protection while providing regulatory certainty, while the Edison Electric Institute pledged to cooperate as regulators develop new standards.

The migratory bird policy was among dozens of Trump-era environmental actions that Biden ordered to reconsider on his first day in office. Former federal officials, environmental groups and Democrats in Congress have said many of the Trump rules are meant to benefit private industry at the expense of conservation.

Over 1,000 North American bird species are covered by the treaty, from fast-flying peregrine falcons to tiny songbirds and over 20 species of owls. Non-native species and some game birds, such as wild turkeys, are not on the list.

In addition to the BP case, hundreds of lawsuits against utilities, oil companies and wind power developers resulted in criminal fines and civil penalties totaling $ 5.8 million between 2010 and 2018.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said relatively few cases resulted in criminal prosecution because most companies were willing to take action to deal with the dangers their operations can present to birds.

Industry and other human activities, from oil wells and wind turbines to collisions with vehicles and glass buildings, kill an estimated 460 million to 1.4 billion birds per year, out of a total of 7.2 billion birds in North America, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service and recent studies. Researchers in the United States said cats kill the most birds over 2 billion a year.

The Democratic Governor of Virginias blamed the Trump administration’s decision to end migratory bird law enforcement for the 2019 destruction of a nesting site for 25,000 shorebirds to make way for a road and to a tunnel.

The 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty came after many bird populations in the United States were wiped out by hunting and poaching much for feathers for women’s hats.

Flesher reported from Traverse City, Michigan.

Follow Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP and @JohnFlesher

