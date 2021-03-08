Eye On China, PM Modi to review cybersecurity plan





Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber intrusions. India is considering a new national strategy to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity amid allegations that Chinese intrusions may have affected the operations of a key exchange and the electricity supply in the country’s commercial capital. The plan will coordinate responses between ministries, including home affairs, information technology, defense, and the national center for the protection of critical information infrastructure in the event of an attack, and define audit procedures, a Former Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant, India’s national cybersecurity coordinator, said in an interview. It will be approved by the cabinet committee on security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber-intrusions that could have resulted in a power outage in Mumbai, crippling bank systems and causing a problem for the country’s first national stock exchange, he said. The report is expected in a fortnight. “We also want to know what happened,” said Pant, who served in the Indian military and now coordinates Indian cyber intelligence and reports to the prime minister’s office. He said the breaches were likely malware and could not be categorized as attacks without proper investigation. At least one connection opened by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to an Indian port’s network system was still active, as authorities blocked attempts to penetrate the South Asian nation’s power sector, the week said. last the American research company Recorded Future. The Red Echo group’s attempts have been going on since at least the middle of last year, around the time a bloody skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers began in the remote Himalayan region, the company said. The new strategy will establish prevention and audit protocols to secure the government’s digitally connected water, health and education systems which are all treated as critical infrastructure, he said. Infrastructures like nuclear, energy and aviation will be considered supercritical. “In my opinion, if computers connected to the Internet are infected with malware, I will not call it an attack but an infection unless it is passed from computer systems to other operating systems” , Pant said. “It’s like an eccentric caller. Can you stop someone from dialing your number?” (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

