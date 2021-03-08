Watford youth questions Boris Johnson during Covid briefing





Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked today about what he and his government are doing to help young people through the pandemic and after.

The question was posed to him by a member of the public, Arjun, during a Downing Street coronavirus briefing held this afternoon.

When Mr Johnson or a colleague hosts the briefing, they are interviewed by the media, but members of the public also have the opportunity to ask a question. Today Arjun, who is from Watford, was chosen to pose a question directly to the Prime Minister before the nation. Arjun said: “Young people have been hit very hard by the pandemic. However, the government seems to put us at the bottom of the priority list. “What is the government doing to ensure that young people will be taken care of in terms of support for the time being and the side effects of the end of the pandemic?” Mr Johnson thanked Arjun for his question and immediately reminded everyone watching the “importance” of returning students. He said: “It makes a huge difference and I think it will be something that is really welcome in families across the country.” But the Prime Minister seemed keenly aware that there is another group of young people – the students – who may be struggling to cope with the consequences of the pandemic. Mr Johnson continued: ‘But for young people who are thinking about jobs, thinking about their future, we clearly want to give you as much help as possible and that is why we have the seed money – two billion pounds. – to help young people, especially the 18-24 age group, Arjun, to work and to make sure that we are supporting companies now with special packages to enable them to hire young people. “This is going to continue to be a tough time for the country, but I have no doubts that we can come out of this very well and start having a real jobs-driven recovery, but for now we have to keep fighting. pandemic. ” The Prime Minister added: “Arjun, this in no way underestimates the pressure from the young people, I understand how difficult it has been, obviously especially for the university students who have had nothing of the college experience they would have … loved but the faster we can get through it, the more we can observe directions working together to continue on the cautious but irreversible roadmap and give young people the freedom they need. ”







