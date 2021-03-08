EDITORIAL | Chinese Premier Strikes Militarist Tone in NPC Opening Speech

~~

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s rubber stamp legislature, opened in Beijing on March 5 in the presence of around 3,000 delegates.

In his political work report on behalf of the State Council, Premier Li Keqiang referred to the strategic outcomes stemming from [Chinas] efforts to control the novel coronavirus outbreak and noted that China was the only major economy to enjoy positive economic growth over the past year.

He further boasted that the achievement had captured the attention of the world and would be made in history.

Read the full praise for China’s handling of COVID-19 defied belief.

The Chinese Premier did not say a word about how Xi Jinping’s regime frantically covered up the initial outbreak of the outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, despite the relevant facts, and has generally botched early efforts to control the disease.

It is indisputable that as a result, the deadly virus has spread like wildfire around the world, killing more than 2.5 million to date.

Ignoring this tragic reality, the report by the number two official of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) failed to show the slightest sense of responsibility or apology for the crisis we are all facing.

As for the economy, the Lis report set a growth target of over 6% for China’s real GDP in 2021 (the target was dropped in 2020 due to COVID-19.) meaning, it was a call for the world’s second-largest economy. to get out of the economic chaos of COVID-19 to achieve the world’s fastest V-shaped recovery. It was also an obvious attempt to enhance national prestige.

At the same time, the newly announced 14e The five-year plan (2021-2025) avoided numerical targets, setting the goal of keeping growth within a reasonable range.

July marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and Li paid tribute with the official slogan of striving for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people and the realization of the Chinese dream.

But these fine words cannot mask the harsh repression of human rights in China.

Despite the concern of international society regarding the violation of human rights and the persecution of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, Li called for a thorough implementation of the CCP’s ethnic policies so that we can guide the process. religion so that it adapts to our socialist society.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that, under the guise of socialism, the Communist Party is suppressing the unique cultures and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities in this country.

The United States, Canada and other countries have successively criticized China’s oppression of Uyghurs as constituting genocide.

China’s national budget for 2021 was also announced to the NPC. Defense spending is expected to increase 6.8 percent year-on-year to 1.355 trillion yuan ($ 210 billion, or JPY 22.6 trillion). This represents an increase of 6.6% over the previous year.

However, foreign defense experts point out that China’s actual spending on its military could be up to 40% higher than it admits.

In his speech, Li went out of his way to bow to Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, saying the military expansion was a profound reflection of Xi Jinping’s thinking in emphasizing building the strategic capacity of China to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.

In other words, Li was clearly announcing Beijing’s intention to continue its maritime thrust into the South China Sea and threatening Taiwan, even as it bolsters its nuclear forces.

While Li threw down the gauntlet, it is now up to international society to deter Chinese militarism from rampant.

(Read Sankei’s editorial in Japanese at this link.)

Author: Editorial Board, The Sankei Shimbun