Imrans trusts the victory of the vote, which side of the coin is it?





Two scenes were playing out side-by-side on Pakistani TV channels on Saturday, when Prime Minister Imran Khan voted in confidence following a major setback by Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf in the recently concluded senatorial elections. Pakistan’s finance minister Hafeez Shaikh lost to PPP candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Both scenes were inevitable as Imran Khan sought a vote of confidence and the opposition parties operating under the aegis of the Pakistan Democratic Movement sought to hold a press conference to express their views on Imran’s vote of confidence. Khan at the specially convened session of the National Assembly. The place of opposition was outside the National Assembly, because it had boycotted the session which validated the vote of confidence for the Imran Khan government. The opposition is fighting to oust the government there. Political unrest in Pakistan has been going on for years now, and it has escalated in recent months, especially after the PDM launched the campaign to oust Imran Khan late last year.

Even before the start of the session, it was clear that Imran Khan will win the vote of confidence. There were 180 deputies present in the House and the opposition was absent. There was therefore no technical obstacle to the Prime Minister obtaining the mandate to govern for the remainder of his term. As the scenes in the National Assembly unfolded, the House was quiet and there was a mixed display of half-smiles and anxious emotions among key PTI leaders, including the Prime Minister, he There was a sudden change and the scenes shifted to the unrest outside the Assembly. . TV stations began to report the violent violence launched and kicking of opposition leaders, including female leaders, by PTI workers, who were believed to have fallen victim to the assault. ‘a shower of shoes and all the other ugly missiles on the opposition leaders.

Here, a question arose; if the confidence vote Imran Khan won in the National Assembly by securing 178 votes, six more than the required simple majority of 172 in the House of 342, would be seen as a sign of vibrant democracy. If so, how do you describe the unruly behavior of PTI workers against opposition leaders? While Parliament presented democracy, voiceless of opposition, the scenes outside reflected a grim image of near anarchy. About the role of the police, less says better.

Technically, Imran Kahn won the vote of confidence, not a feud with him, but the images apart from utter chaos and confusion were the other side of the democracy that the Imran Khan government forced on the screens of television to show its strength inside and outside the House. This is not good news for India, and in particular for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who yearn for peace between the two countries. No one knows the importance of peace in the region than the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have fallen victim to hostility between two nuclear-powered neighboring countries. The world also knows where the problem lies. While welcoming the joint statement by the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan on February 24 and 25, the United States spoke very frankly and condemned the infiltration. In the region, everyone knows what infiltration is, who the infiltrators are and who sends them to this side of the border.

The real test of the renewed ceasefire agreement of November 2003 lies in the numbers of infiltration this year. Mere silence of the guns will not serve the purpose. Infiltration can undo everything in minutes and there’s no turning back. It was experienced in the first part of the ceasefire agreement which started to unravel from January 2005 even before collapsing in 2008.

Normally, the vote of confidence and political upheaval in Pakistan shouldn’t matter at all, according to the Home Affairs doctrine. I’m also not going to accept the way Pakistan has commented on India’s domestic politics, but can the developments in Pakistan be ignored given the kind of relationship Delhi and Islamabad have with each other in which Kashmir occupies? such an important place.

Kashmir is an inescapable reality in Indo-Pakistani relations, and unless Pakistan is stable, no problem can be handled in a logical and reasonable manner. There has been a bitter experience in the past. Until early 2007, everything was fine. India and Pakistan were moving closer to a deal in which the convergence of President Pervez Musharrafs Without Borders Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs reducing borders to lines on the map was halted with agitation from lawyers in Pakistan. Singh said internal developments in Pakistan had put obstacles in the dialogue process. He said at a public meeting in the border town of Akhnoor in Jammu on April 25, 2008.

But, there should be a unified effort to keep things on track. Now Pakistan has an obligation to stabilize itself before it can hope to continue dialogue with India on issues of common concern.

