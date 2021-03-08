PM Modi highlights 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of independence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the struggle for freedom, along with ideas, achievements, actions and resolution at 75, have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of independence.

All of this should include the ideas and feelings of Indian 130 crores, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the first meeting of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of independence Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi said that “the country will celebrate the occasion of 75 years of independence with a grandeur and enthusiasm worthy of the historic nature, glory and significance of the occasion “.

Central government ministries and departments are working hard to launch the 75-week program to commemorate 75 years of independence, as Mint reported earlier. Activities are planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the achievements and development of the country in various sectors since independence.

Members of the National Committee who provided inputs and suggestions to the meeting included former President Smt. Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, Former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Smt. Meira Kumar, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Shri JP Nadda and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, “the statement read.

These programs will focus on the social, cultural, scientific and technological strengths of the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India develop not only nationally but also internationally.

He said that this event will also showcase our achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give us a framework for resolution for the next 25 years, “the statement said and added, He said the celebration will be consistent with the historic glory of India. “

All ministries and departments plan their own schedule and programs for each of the 75 weeks. The aim is to keep it low cost and human resource intensive and to encourage community participation.

The Prime Minister said that the 75 years of independence festival should be one of those festivals, in which the spirit of the struggle for freedom, the homage to the martyrs and their commitment to create India, could to be experienced. He added that this festival should embody the glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat and also the brilliance of modern India. He said this festival should reflect the light of the spirituality of the wise and also the talent and strength of our scientists, ”the statement said.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence, the Ministry of Culture has already waived fees for clicking photographs and filming videos at monuments maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. This is applicable from December 25, 2020 to August 15 of this year. However, it does not apply to iconic sites, including World Heritage sites.