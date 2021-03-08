Finally, the Turkeys Altay tank finds a South Korean engine





ANKARA, Turkey Turkish armored vehicle maker BMC has reached an agreement with two South Korean companies to work on the power pack for the future indigenous Altay tank, a senior BMC official told Defense News. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company has signed agreements with Doosan and S&T Dynamics to supply the engine and transmission mechanism for the Altay. These [deals] are the result of a strategic understanding between our companies and our countries, the official said. A senior defense procurement official in Ankara confirmed that there was a landmark deal between BMC and South Korean defense companies. He did not specify the conditions. The Altay program experienced delays due to a lack of access to important components such as the engine, transmission and shielding. In 2019, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans included the Altay tank as part of the 2020 military inventory in a government document. But the 2021 presidential office investment program did not mention the Altay, let alone the commissioning of the reservoir. Turkey had hoped to power the Altay with the German MTU engine and RENK transmission, but talks with German manufacturers in recent years have failed due to a federal arms embargo on Turkey. Germany is one of many European governments that have restricted exports to Turkey due to its involvement in the Syrian Civil War. In order to bypass German export licensing restrictions, South Korean companies will demenalize some German components of the power supply, sources close to the Altay program said. By sending us your e-mail, you are subscribing to the Early Bird Brief newsletter. South Korea has experienced similar issues with its K2 Black Panther tank series production program. Its deployment by the military experienced delays due to problems with the engine and transmission. The first 100 units were built with a 1,500 horsepower Doosan engine and S&T Dynamics automatic transmission. Under a second contract, some tanks were delivered at the end of 2016. But after failure of S&T Dynamics transmission durability tests, the Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration of Sud announced that the second batch will have a hybrid power pack consisting of the locally developed engine and the German RENK transmission system. Under the latest agreements, the South Koranic companies will provide the power supply and help its integration into the Altay. A test phase will follow, and if all goes well, the Altays could be powered by Doosan and S&T Dynamics within 18 months, the BMC official said. BMC plans to ink more final versions of the two agreements within a few months. The Altay program dates back to the mid-1990s, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that the Turkish government awarded the tanks a multibillion-dollar contract to BMC. In a competition, the company beat Otokar, which had already produced four Altay prototypes under a government contract. The contract includes the production of a first batch of 250 units, logistics support throughout the life cycle and the establishment by the contractor of a tank systems technology center and its operation. Under the contract, BMC will design, develop and produce a tank with an unmanned fire control unit. The contract called for the first Altay tank to roll off the assembly line within 18 months. Opposition parties in parliament have criticized the government for the delays, but purchasing officials say the 18-month clause will apply after production of the first units begins. The Altay program is divided into two phases: T1 and T2. T1 covers the first 250 units and T2 involves the advanced version of the tank. Turkey also plans to eventually produce 1,000 Altays, which will be followed by an unmanned version. The deal proved politically controversial, especially after the Erdogan administration leased an army-owned tank and turret factory by the Sea of ​​Marmara free of charge from BMC for a period of 25 years. At the time, BMC’s Turkish partner, Ethem Sancak, was a prominent member of the Chairman of the Justice and Development Party. He was also known to be one of Erdogans’ closest confidants.







