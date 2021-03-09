Google backs Modi’s takeover of agriculture with big investments

The world has been mesmerized for months now by the mass farmers ‘strike in India against Narendra Modis’ neoliberal agriculture reform bills. The passage of these deeply unpopular laws straddled Modi’s regimes which stepped up the crackdown on dissent in the country.

But much of that story has gone unnoticed: the complicity of Google and other tech platforms to support the repressive Modi-BJP government through their huge investments in regimes closest allies and biggest beneficiaries.

In particular, Multi-billion dollar investment in Google in the telecommunications company owned by billionaire oil and gas Mukesh Ambani shows how America’s Big Techs will stop at nothing to make a bigger profit, even if that includes legitimizing a key supporter of the authoritarian-leaning government who is now the target of a mass revolt. Ambani is India’s richest man and a strong corporate ally to BJP leaders, seen by many as one of the main beneficiaries of hated agricultural reforms.

Farmer protests, Reliance Industries and Mukesh Ambani

In September 2020, the Indian Parliament approved the Indian Farm Bills of 2020, also known as Farm Bills. In response, Indian farmers who opposed these bills launched one of the the biggest protests and series of intersectoral strikes than the world has ever seen.

More than 250 million people are estimated to have participated in protests against the passage of these bills which Indian farmers see as another phase in the continued attack on their livelihoods and a attempt to deregulate the agricultural industry to allow greater private sector control over food distribution. These changes would favor large companies like Ambanis Reliance Industries, which would thrive under the free market conditions that these Farm Bills would create.

Protesters in India and among South Asian Diaspora also organized solidarity actions against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizens Register (NRC), which have been adopted by the Modi-BJP government over the past 18 months. For example, students who organized en masse Against anti-Muslim and anti-poor laws the CAA and NRC have joined with Indian farmers as the two groups take on the right-wing and repressive Modi government.

Farm Bill protesters in India visited the headquarters on several occasions of Reliance Industries, a global Fortune 500 company owned by India and Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, arguing that his company would benefit greatly from deregulation of the agricultural sector. Reliance owns Jio Platforms, one of the leading telecommunications operators in India. Multi-sprawling telecommunications and the Ambanis digital empire have also recently entered the food and grocery delivery market through their app. JioMart.

While Ambani vows not to pursue large-scale corporate farming, protesters remain skeptical that the Farm Bills were not created to benefit Ambani and other large companies in India.

First time in 70 years

Modi ji is the first Indian PM whose effigies burned instead of Ravana

Farmers burned the effigies of PM Modi and his friends Adani and Ambani#Dusshera #RSSVijayaDashami #FarmersProtest #VijayaDashami #ModiHaiToMumkinHai #ModiFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/YofHPrx37L Shriraj Kesariya (@_shriraj) October 26, 2020

Google and Mukesh Ambani

Google last summer makes the headlines with the announcement of its $ 4.5 billion investment in Ambanis Jio platforms, giving it a 7.7% of the capital in the society. Google has announced plans to make a $ 10 billion investment in India over the next few years and partner with Jio Platforms to create an affordable Android phone that would give more Indians internet access.

But Google’s desire to give more Indians Internet access is undoubtedly driven by its even greater desire to gain a firm foothold in India’s emerging market and be ready to sell its products and services. advertising in these markets. Googles bread and butter is advertising sales and growth is not possible without new markets to sell to advertisers.

In truth, Google’s massive investment in India is really just an investment in a company owned by India’s richest man. It also signals Googles’ desire to expand its business endlessly into new markets. And Google’s big arrival in India as the government announced major new deregulation laws is undoubtedly music to the ears of tech companies, as it and other US tech companies have done. spent millions of dollars lobbying against regulations at home.

Davinder Sharma, Food and Trade Policy Analyst, said Al Jazeera: We are following the American model by integrating businesses into agriculture. American technology companies are moving to India at the same time and participating in this takeover by companies in the Indian agricultural industry. In his announcement of Googles’ multi-year $ 10 million investment in the India Digitization Fund, India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai writes that one of the key areas in which investment will focus on harnessing technology and AI for social good, in areas such as health, education and agriculture.

Indian farmers are right to be wary and reject new laws that pave the way for companies like Reliance and Google to further impoverish the lives of Indian farmers.

Google and the repression of governments Modi

By leveraging investments in India while staying on the sidelines and not condemning the Modi government’s human rights abuses, Google and US Big Tech can be seen as validating the crackdown on protesters.

More recently, the Modi government has come after young climate activists like Disha delighted, who join farmers on the front lines of protests and lead the Indian chapter of the Fridays for the future movement. After the Modi government asked Google in early February for information on IP addresses connected to a Google document, Ravi and a number of other climate activists have been arrested on charges of international conspiracy to defame the country and sedition against the Indian government for assembling a social media toolkit for climate activists to show solidarity with protesting farmers.

In one recent Intercept item, Naomi Klein reports on the role international tech companies like Google and Zoom have played in working with the Modi government to monitor climate activists in India. Klein writes about how the toolkit controversy exposes the broader attempts to dispel political dissent in India at the present time, and argues that the silent complicity of tech companies in cooperation with the Modis government is going to l against their own self-image as precursors of democracy and open societies.

Indeed, if Google is serious about democratizing the Internet in India, it should also condemn the repeated attempts by Indian governments to quell protests and dissent against Modi and his party by using Internet blackouts in Kashmir, during protests against the CAA and NRC in Delhi, and now on Farm Bills (with more than 400 failures India has been the world leader in the past four years).

Last month, the Modi government demanded that Twitter block the accounts of users who criticized the government and their crackdown on farmer strikes and the respected social media company temporarily. After Twitter blocked and then unblocked accounts, including those of activists, celebrities and a whole press organization the Indian government threatened Twitter workers with jail time if they did not follow government orders. To do all this, the Modi government invoked a 135-year-old man colonial law used by the British to quell anti-colonial uprisings. Instead of worrying about these abuses, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave nothing but the public praise for the Modis Digital India initiative at a time when the digital censorship of the people and the press by his government has intensified rapidly.

Google and Facebook are making these huge investments in Indian companies at a time when the people of India and Kashmir are engaged in relentless protest against the Modi-BJP government. Rather than joining the Indian people in calls for justice, an end to the repression and censorship of the people and the press, and the right to protest, Google is offering its support only to Ambani and the D-class. Indian company that will help Google develop its market while enriching itself. This international alliance of the tech elite was also observed when Pichai and his wife elbows rubbed with the Indian business elite at Ambanis’ son’s wedding in 2019.

We’ve seen the attention tech and social media companies have received over the past two months during their role in the white supremacist insurgency of January 6 in the American capital. Now we have to pay the same attention to the role they played in the platform right-wing hate speech in India and around the world, including recent concerns raised by Saudi activists on Googles partnership with their own repressive government.

As we continue to demand responsibility for technology in the United States, we must join other movements and voices challenging the power and complicity of big tech to empower repressive regimes around the world and ask ourselves what point it’s all just built into their business model.