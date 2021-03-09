Daily Covid-19 Briefing: What Boris Johnson Said – March 8

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries answered questions about the Covid-19 pandemic this afternoon.

Here are the main points.

High participation in school tests

The majority of secondary schools and colleges in England have seen almost all of their students opt for on-site coronavirus testing, an investigation has suggested.

A snap poll by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) found that 54% of respondents reported a participation rate of between 90% and 100% for rapid tests for Covid.

Almost a quarter (24%) saw a participation rate of between 80% and 89%, while the participation rate was below 60% in just six percent of schools, according to the survey.

The poll, of more than 700 school principals in England, suggests that almost three in four (73%) had more than 90% of pupils wearing masks in class.

Some reported a lower compliance rate, with two percent stating it was below 70%.

ASCL General Secretary Geoff Barton said: “We know schools have had to spend a lot of time and effort getting parental consent for on-site Covid testing and this has clearly proven to be particularly difficult. in some places.

“Likewise, while most students and parents support schools on the thorny issue of face masks, it appears some are not.”

Boris Johnson congratulated parents and teachers on the return of millions of children to the classroom in England.

The Prime Minister said the return to school marked a “big day and an emotional day” for millions of families across England.

He said: “We all know that educating our children is so important that the biggest risk now is preventing them from going to school for one more day.

“I want to thank all of the teachers who prepared their schools and taught throughout the period – whether remotely or in person. Your work has been amazing.

Mr Johnson also thanked parents who were teaching their children at home and said: ‘We all know the burden fell disproportionately on women – often holding jobs and caring for children at the same time.

He said the government’s job was to ensure that students not only catch up on lost learning, but “take the biggest possible step forward with a concerted national school recovery program.”

He added that thanks to “the huge national effort to keep children at home,” the spread of the coronavirus has been drastically reduced.

“So today we were able to take this crucial first step on what we hope will be our cautious but irreversible road map to freedom,” said Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson said more than a third of the UK population has now received a vaccine against the coronavirus.

He warned that the number of patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 each day is eight times higher than “the lows of last summer” – it is “more vital than ever” to follow the rules.

Dr Harries said it “will take time” for families to get used to testing children for coronavirus before they go to school.

She said: “Children should always be allowed to enter school and it is their right to an education and it is important for their long term health and indeed the health of their future families.

“I recognize that for many parents this is a pretty unusual request – before the kids go to school for a sample and test. It will take time, I think, for families to get used to it.

She said one of the reasons the testing has been phased in is that children first take three tests in school in a “supervised with support” manner so they know what to expect. .

Dr Harries said children would never be forced to be tested, but parents should ask if they are worried.

Declines in deaths and serious illnesses continue

Dr Harries said coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths all continued to decline.

Dr Harries said infections were now below 100 per 100,000 people in all parts of the country and were back to where they were in September.

“This is a level at which a new wave could easily take off,” she said.

She said deaths were declining faster than other indicators, suggesting the vaccine was having an impact.

She warned, however, that the NHS was still under “substantial pressure”.

Government data up to March 7 shows that of the 23,519,898 jabs administered in the UK so far, 22,377,255 were first doses – an increase of 164,143 the day before.

Some 1,142,643 were second doses, an increase of 20,241.

Childhood vaccination passports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said immunity passports raise ‘all kinds of issues’ for those under 16, as well as others who do not receive a coronavirus vaccine.

In response to a question about how vaccine passports might work for a member of the public’s under-16s, he said, “We are looking at how these types of vaccination certificates might work.

“They raise all kinds of issues for those, like those under the age of 16, who may not have been vaccinated for one reason or another, those who are not medically capable of being vaccinated, for example, he there are complexities.

“We’re looking at what they’re thinking in other countries and we’ll make sure to report back to you, to everyone, as soon as possible.”

A faster route out of lockdown?

When asked if he would consider accelerating the easing of the lockdown, Boris Johnson said: ‘Of course I understand the urgency people are feeling, but we have to be data driven, we have to look at infection rates.

“Remember they are still very high by last year’s standards – we still have thousands of people in hospital with Covid.

“We have seen, alas, in other European countries that the curve goes up and we frankly remember what happened each time we saw these upward curves in our friends and neighbors that it is not too much. long after we see an increase in this country as well.

“We just have to be careful and the main point of this roadmap is that it is meant to be cautious but irreversible and we believe that we can do this thanks to the successful deployment of the vaccine.

“I think people would really prefer to trade some urgency and some haste in favor of security and certainty about the dates that we have set.”

Schools are open – but for how long?

Dr Harries played down suggestions that schools could be forced to close again if new cases emerge.

She said: “I think we can be very optimistic in the future.

“The screening program in schools should mean that the probability of a case going to a school and then the number of children having to leave school to isolate themselves should be very significantly reduced.

“There may be a very short period at the start of this program where everyone gets used to it and more kids come out of school and then it will settle down.

“It’s really important looking at that that people think about the next three to four weeks, not the first two or two.

She added that while students returning to classrooms will impact the rate of R, schools will be “inherently safer places” due to the increase in testing.

Asked about the impact of reopening schools on infection rates, Dr Harries said: “We expect there to be an impact on R.

“What we do know is, or at least we can’t disentangle, the social interaction element of this rise in R. So it’s just as likely that it’s people meeting at the gates of the school, or the different numbers of social interactions, as much as it is in schools.

“I think the critical point is that there are new interventions, so testing for schools is in place, from now on and gradually for some older students in the future.

“What this is likely to do is reduce the number of cases of community transmission that could happen in schools, so that schools will be inherently safer places, but also it will reach families.

“So while I suspect we might see an increase early on, hopefully as we go along and people get used to using this test, entire families will also be protected.”