Donald Trump calls for postal vote in municipal elections after 2020 fraud allegations

Fetish for Freedom: Roger Stones’ oath guardian bodyguard accused in riots on Capitol Hill

Criminal complaint A New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone on the day of the U.S. Capitol’s dismissal was arrested by the FBI on Saturday for allegedly participating in the January event. Uprising 6. Roberto Minuta, 36, was arrested at a company in Newburgh, New York, NBC New York first reported. The New Jersey resident faces several charges, including falsifying documents or procedures, for coming to Washington with military-style clothing and equipment, including clothing bearing a crest linked to the Oath Keepers, then for storming the Capitol, according to a criminal. complaint. Minuta and other affiliates of the Oath Keepers violated the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where Minuta aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers tasked with protecting the Capitol and officials inside the Capitol, the U.S. said. complaint. Minuta then attacked the U.S. Capitol and obstructed Congressional proceedings with other attackers on January 6, 2021. Minuta was also spotted by ABC News providing Stone’s safety on the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minutas’ wife told the outlet that her husband had not entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a felony. He is among dozens of oath guards who have since been arrested for participating in the siege, including several who are said to have planned for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election. In a hearing before the court Monday, a New York federal judge ordered Minutas’ release, saying he was not charged with a violent crime and prosecutors had failed to prove he was a danger to society. Prosecutors, who had pleaded for his detention, said Minuta had a freedom fetish that could mean he will not obey pre-trial release conditions. Why am I being targeted here? Why don’t you go after BLM and antifa? he told federal agents when he was arrested, prosecutors said. Criminal complaint The State Department aide to Trump accused of beating cops during the riot already hates the Minuta prison owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore House of Pain in Italian, which did headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. Crowds of supporters gathered outside the Minutas store on the day it reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and group founder Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there. Robert will urge other New York small business owners to follow his lead by massively defying Cuomos’ executive orders, Rhodes wrote in a call to action on the Oath Keepers website ahead of the event, asking others to be the. You should know that Robert drove 350 miles to Richmond, Virginia on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brethren at the huge and historic open rally to warn the Virginia tyrant, the Governor Ralph Blackface Northam, that We the people do NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights. The complaint states that later that month, on May 30, Minuta was seen in a video standing inside her store wearing an Oath Keeper shirt. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta also worked in security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during so-called Stop the Steal rallies following the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the Capitol Terrorists Exposers who were the first to note the link between Minutas and Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trumps’ inner circle as troubling. Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.After driving from New Jersey to Washington the day before the siege, Minuta was seen in photos with Oath Keepers gathering near the Capitol. The complaint states that on the day he stormed the Capitol, Minuta was armed with tough tactical gloves, ballistic goggles, a radio with earpiece and possibly bear spray. Volunteer researchers have dubbed him Goggles for the goggles he wore in images posted online. He yelled at the cops guarding the building. Video footage of the insurgency shows Minuta harassing officers with other rioters before exiting through a damaged door of the Capitol. Specifically, Minuta yells at an officer, among other things, all that’s left is the Second Amendment! while raising two fingers, apparently referring to the right to keep and carry firearms, the complaint states. After the riots, prosecutors say Minuta deleted his 13-year-old Facebook account in what appeared to be an attempt to hide that he had gone to the riots. Federal authorities also arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, over the weekend for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push officers before crawling under the barricade to enter the Capitol on January 6. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@ isaaclawncare) Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, MT, was arrested Saturday afternoon at New York’s JFK Airport for several charges, including obstruction of justice, for having participated in the siege. Sturgeon was deported after authorities issued an arrest warrant.According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol field with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos of former President Donald Trumps’ speech at the Washington monument. him in a sea of ​​MAGA supporters carrying Confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) In another video posted by Sturgeon on Instagram, a lone DC policeman is seen being shot in various directions by a crowd of rioters yelling at him before other insurgents do not try to use flag poles to break down the doors of the Capitol. This officer was removed from the Capitol and dragged down the stairs with force, then protected and returned to force, Sturgeon wrote. BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we are ready to make a statement, not to hurt the police. But to represent a real problem! Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old actually injured law enforcement as he was part of a group of rioters who picked up a metal police barricade and shoved it into police officers from DC. After shooting the officers down, videos show Sturgeon crawling under the barrier to enter the government building. About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to return to the United States on April 5. Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested Capitol Hill rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, desk drawer, pipe and flagpole at Capitol Hill police officers trying to guard the building on January 6, was exposed to the federal government by a concerned citizen analyzing video footage publicly available from Trump’s Pro Insurgency. In a screenshot, unnamed FBI-handed tipster Jenkins who has a separate tattoo under his right eye and another MAMA TRIED spelling on the front of his neck can be seen wearing a red beanie, blue hoodie and a black jacket as he pulls a crowbar from his bag and smashes one of the windows of the Capitol. The damaged window will cost about $ 1,500 to repair, says a March 5 criminal complaint in federal court in Washington. Investigators then matched the photo with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins in which his face and body tattoos were neck are clearly visible, as well as a photo of a driver’s license. showing the same ink. Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old man from Tennessee who was allegedly filmed punching a window on the Capitol, was also arrested on Monday for his role in the riots. The Tennessee Central District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday night in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Learn more about The Daily Beast. Do you have any advice? Send it to The Daily Beast here Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

