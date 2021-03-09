Jeffrey Sachs: a Xi propagandist?

It is always a special time in the life of public intellectuals when powerful men on the world stage begin to parrot the edifice of thoughts that this intellectual has helped to shape over the past decades. This is currently the case with Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

In his books and articles, Jeff Sachs has done a lot to frame and popularize language and thinking in order to promote a sustainable development agenda on the world stage. It is an achievement of which he can rightly be very proud. But that shouldn’t mean effectively turning into a Chinese propagandist – or rather: Xi Jinping -.

Unfortunately, on the basis of a recent very explicit opinion piece titled “Why the United States Should Continue Cooperation with China”, no other conclusion can be reached. After all, time and time again, Mr. Sachs takes Mr. Xi’s statements at face value.

For evidence of his PR campaign for the lifelong president of China, consider this statement: “The goal of China is neither to prove that autocracy surpasses democracy…”. An eyeroll conducted in utter disbelief is the most benign reaction to it. But Mr. Sachs is just getting started. Soon after, he directly quotes Mr. Xi with his appeal to the world community “to let go of ideological prejudices and jointly walk the path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.”

Viewed in purely rhetorical terms, this is certainly a statement to be welcomed. But any public intellectual worthy of the name would also explore the veracity of such a noble statement by the speaker.

Since Mr. Sachs has long-standing expertise and experience in international debt matters, the questionable nature of Mr. Xi’s statement must have been obvious to him. After all, few countries in Africa, and less and less on the New Silk Road, still fall for this kind of noble and utterly selfish rhetoric on the Chinese side.

Sachs continues to quote President Xi immediately after, this time with Xi’s call to “bridge the gap between developed and developing countries and jointly bring growth and prosperity for all.” Again, that would obviously be a good thing. However, the extremely one-sided manner in which China applies this presidential rhetoric in the real world cannot have escaped Mr. Sachs. And yet he remains completely silent in testing the veracity of Xi’s statement on this point as well.

In addition, it is a gap that definitely justifies further explanations from China. But on the question of the accountability of the Beijing government for having really kept its words, Mr Sachs is once again silent. Now, in the larger framework of world politics, no reasonable person can dispute Mr Sachs’ assertion that “we need global management shared by all regions of the world”.

But presenting all of these statements by Xi Jinping as an argument to question the wisdom of Joe Biden taking a hard line on China misses the mark of even a balanced distance analysis.

Worse yet, for all of his dedication to “Xi Speak,” Mr. Sachs doesn’t even attempt to explore the motives behind the Biden administration’s reasoning. He rejects it essentially with the same rigor that the world expects from the mouths of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespersons.

Instead, Mr Sachs comes up with this real blooper and we quote: “Xi said the path to global cooperation requires staying ‘committed to openness and inclusion’, as well as’ to international law and to international rules, ”and“ to consultation and cooperation. ”To put that statement in an oped without any mention of Hong Kong, Xinjiang or Taiwan, to name a few, is astounding.

Taking Xi at face value is a reminder of Boris Yeltsin’s enthusiastic and enthusiastic support in the 1990s by a young American economics professor who was then an economic adviser in Moscow. This man was none other than Jeff Sachs. Enthusiasm, whether it is then or now, must never end in the abandonment of its critical faculties. This remains true even if Xi Jinping himself lip service to Mr. Sachs’ stories.

Ultimate vanity, however, comes at the very end of Mr. Sachs’ Xi hagiography when he writes these words: “With a reduction in global tensions, Biden could lead the administration’s efforts to overcome inequalities, racism. and the mistrust that put Trump in power in 2016 and still dangerously divides American society. “

At first glance, this reads like a plausible suggestion – until it is understood that Mr. Sachs is not only falling in love, but is actively campaigning for a classic Communist propaganda ploy.

His “argument” sets up a false equivalence. The suggestion made by Mr Sachs at least implicitly is that overcoming inequality and racism in the United States – two pressing priorities for any Democratic president – should be seen as only being undertaken by reducing global tensions, and therefore as staggered political activity.

It’s ridiculous. In fact, it smacks of the alluring Soviet suggestions in the 1960s to give them a free hand in Cuba, so that the United States can fully focus on dealing with its national racial tensions at the time.