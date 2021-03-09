Turkey is vital for stability in the Western Balkans

Belgrade, Serbia

Turkey is an important factor for stability in the Western Balkans, Bosnian leader Sefik Dzaferovic said on Monday.

Dzaferovic, Bosnian member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, commented on the official visit of members of the presidency to Turkey, which will take place on March 16.

“Turkey is an important country in the world but also an important factor of stability in the Western Balkans. Turkey has good relations with all the countries of the Western Balkans, and this is very important for Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said he declared.

Dzaferovic speaks in exclusive interview with Anadolu agency ahead of visit to Turkey

Dzaferovic said they would address many topics during the visit, adding that there were two main issues to highlight.

“One of them is cooperation in the area of ​​infrastructure. In this context, the framework agreement between the two countries on the Sarajevo-Belgrade road project is likely to be signed. The second problem is the effective use and development of the Free Trade Agreement. , which was revised in Ankara in 2019. ”

Targeted trade volume greater than $ 1 billion

Dzaferovic said Turkey’s support for the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway plays an important role for Bosnia and Herzegovina to have a better connection with the countries of South East Europe.

“When this highway is built, the north, east and south-eastern directions of Bosnia and Herzegovina will have shorter access to Western European countries and its neighbors. This is important for the region and Europe as well as for Bosnia and Herzegovina, ”he said.

He stressed that the new revised free trade agreement between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina will significantly contribute to the development of trade.

“This is a very comprehensive agreement. The purpose of this agreement is to increase our trade volume above $ 1 billion per year. It is not impossible as our current trade volume is $ 750 million. This figure can exceed a billion dollars “. said Dzaferovic.

Combating the migrant crisis and the pandemic

Dzaferovic also said that Bosnia and Herzegovina was forced to deal with the migrant crisis on its own.

Stating that immigrants use Bosnia and Herzegovina as a transit country and do not want to stay there, he stressed that immigrants who cannot enter Croatia, a member of the European Union, are stranded in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“There are two solutions. One is for these people to go to the EU, the other is to send these people back to their country of origin, saying that the EU doesn’t want any more immigrants,” he said. he added.

The three-member Presidency Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their official visit to the Turkish capital Ankara on March 16.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.