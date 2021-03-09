RNC reserves the right to use Trump’s name in fundraising





WASHINGTON The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump’s name in fundraising appeals after demanding they end the practice.

In a letter to Trump attorney Alex Cannon on Monday, RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee had every right to refer to public figures as it took action. engaged in grassroots political discourse protected by the First Amendment and said it would continue to do so in its pursuit of these common goals.

But he argued that Trump also reaffirmed to RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming Palm Beach Donor Retreat, in which we look forward to his participation.

The shutter reflects the tensions within the GOP in the months following Trump’s departure from the White House. The party is eager to capitalize on its popularity among the Republican base to raise funds ahead of the coming years at the midpoint. But it flies in the face of Trump’s instinct to control the use of his name and image as he aims to position himself as the clear leader of the GOP.

In his first major speech since leaving, Trump urged his supporters to donate their money to Save America, his political action committee, instead of the traditional GOP fundraising organizations. And on Friday, his group sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to immediately cease and desist from the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trumps’ name, image and / or likeness. in any fundraising, persuasion and / or speech, according to the letter RNC.

Republican House and Senate campaign committees and a Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The RNC and Trumps campaign worked hand in hand during the 2020 election, including raising funds through a joint fundraising committee. And the links between them remain.

Trump is due to speak at the RNC’s Spring Donor Retreat in April in Palm Beach and told McDaniel he wants to continue fundraising for the RNC even as he raises money for his own. activities. This includes a demanding revenge by backing the challengers to incumbent Republican who crossed paths with him voting to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riot.

Despite the letters, the RNC and others continued to raise funds on behalf of Trumps.

CONGRATULATIONS! You have been selected as one of the FIRST to be asked to claim your Trump Legacy membership, the RNC wrote in an appeal on Sunday.

We NEED 10,000 Patriots who still stand by President Trump before midnight tonight, URGENT: ASSET SUPPORTERS NEEDED, the Republican National Senate Committee added on Monday afternoon.

