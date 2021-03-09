Britains Johnson calls for reopening of schools as first step in roadmap to freedom | Voice of America

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called the reopening of schools across the country a crucial first step in a roadmap to freeing oneself from the coronavirus pandemic, but added a warning against complacency.

Johnson held a media briefing from his office the day millions of British children returned to school. He told reporters that he fully expected the return to class to have an impact on the spread of the virus. He said the next steps the government will take regarding the reopening will be data-driven.

He noted that the number of hospitalizations is about eight times higher than the lowest figures reached in the middle of last year. He pointed to this figure as a warning against complacency and the infection’s ability to rebound.

Johnson said the success of the British immunization program allowed them to cautiously lift restrictions, such as reopening schools. But he said, again, that the roadmap is meant to be cautious but irreversible, which means they don’t want to shut things down once they’re reopened.

I think people would really prefer to trade some urgency and some haste in favor of some security and certainty about the dates that we have set, ”he said.

The next major easing of restrictions is set for March 29, when outdoor gatherings will be allowed for up to six people or two households, and outdoor sports such as tennis, basketball and golf can resume. .

Britain’s number of new cases fell to its lowest total since late September on Monday, government data showed.

Daily data showed 4,712 people tested positive for COVID-19, the smallest total since September 28. The figures also showed 65 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the lowest number since mid-October. The coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19.